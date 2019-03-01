On birth control bill, Idaho Senate Republicans do the wrong thing for women

On Monday, Feb. 11, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee refused to print a bill that would direct insurance companies to provide 12 months of birth control per prescription rather than making women renew their prescriptions every three months. Contraception is not a controversial issue, and there are reams of evidence that women with access to family planning services are more economically mobile and less likely to fall into or remain in poverty.
Idaho is a rural state where it is burdensome to make trips to and from doctors and pharmacies, particularly in winter. It is also a state where many young women attend college far from their primary care physician. In addition, lower-income women are more likely to not be able to make multiple yearly appointments due to changeable and inflexible work hours, difficulty accessing transportation, etc.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Office of Population Affairs both recommend that providers give women access to 12 months of birth control at a time to help reduce gaps. Studies have shown that the number of unintended pregnancies drops by 30 percent among women with access to 12 months of birth control. That is a huge benefit for a very simple change in policy.
Republican lawmakers, when refusing to print Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb’s bill, noted that they wanted to see the term dropped from 12 months to six, as if there is a need to compromise on a bill that is already a common-sense solution recommended by the CDC. Idaho is a state with a supposed great distaste for pointless bureaucracy, so why are Idaho lawmakers so determined to demand that women work through layers of private bureaucracy to stay healthy and out of poverty?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have provisions in the law to allow for extended prescriptions for contraceptives. Idahoans deserve easy access to family planning, and 12 months of birth control is good for women, their children and their partners.
The National Organization for Women is very disappointed in Sens. Mary Souza, Abby Lee, Mark Harris, Van Burtenshaw and Regina Bayer for voting against moving this bill to committee for public discussion. Thank you to Sens. Martin, Heider, Jordan and Martin for being ready to stand for women.
Lori Burelle is interim legislative committee chair for NOW SW Idaho Chapter.
Comments