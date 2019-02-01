Changing the primary system in Idaho could lessen political polarization

Examining the polarization of American politics and searching for causes, one major culprit jumps out: our system of primary elections. We have met the enemy, and he is us.
Most states have primaries similar to Idaho’s, controlled by the two political parties. The unhealthy result is that voters are offered a binary choice: Vote in the primary of one party or the other, or see your vote lost in obscurity. The effect is something akin to choosing up sides on a playground. Red or blue, which are you?
The result is partisan organizations driven to their extremes. Primaries are won by being “holier than thou,” more doctrinaire and purist than opponents. This is the very definition of polarization.
These parties are then guaranteed a place on the general election ballot. Whether or not they produce the two best choices, their party’s franchise guarantees their success. This is a perversion of the democratic ideals envisioned by the founders. It’s a lever moving candidates to extreme positions in order to move up.
There are alternatives to our current system.
In “ranked choice voting,” used in general elections in Maine, voters’ ballots reflect a first choice, a second and perhaps third. If no candidate reaches a majority of votes in the initial round, the votes of the last-place finisher are subtracted from the overall totals and distributed to the remaining candidates based on the second choice on those ballots, until one candidate reaches a majority.
This system (also called “instant runoff”) avoids the time and expense of runoff elections and opens a path for independent candidates. But it still leaves the two largest parties with guaranteed places on the general election ballot, thus continuing to encourage extremism.
Another option is the “jungle primary” model. All candidates run together in a unitary primary open to all candidates and all voters. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.
In this system, no party or candidate is guaranteed a place on the general election ballot. The two candidates with the most popular support advance to the finals regardless of party. Instead of dividing into warring factions we are all on the same side, as Americans. The resulting change in the electoral landscape encourages moderation on the part of candidates instead of extremism. Every candidate is running for the approval of the entire electorate, not one wing of it. The winning strategy will be to broaden a candidate’s appeal. Parties don’t go away, but they will have to compete differently because they have no guarantee.
This system also creates an environment in which an independent candidate has a reasonable, if outside, chance of reaching a general election. A candidate with a strong local base of support can potentially reach the general election ballot ahead of a weaker candidate from a larger party.
Primaries are the province of states; Washington can’t be blamed this time. Idaho creates its own situation. Our remedy for this problem is as close as the Statehouse.
