Letters to the editor: Idaho Legislature, COVID-19 vaccine, Rep. Giddings, higher education

Bad session for women

The Southwest Idaho chapter of the National Organization for Women is appalled by allegations that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sexually harassed women in the Capitol and assaulted a young staffer. Fortunately, he resigned after the House voted to expel him. But the House ethics committee erred in requiring the victim to testify in person. They should have gone into executive session. Afterwards, a reporter further traumatized her by chasing her out of the Capitol and taking her photo. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, along with Rep. Dorothy Moon, also sneered audibly during the victim’s testimony, loudly enough to be reported by the press. The Associated Press also reported that Rep. Giddings had revealed her name. Rep. Giddings may also have violated legislative ethics, and the committee should also investigate these allegations.

The Statesman has called this session of the Idaho legislature the worst ever. We wholeheartedly agree. Besides von Ehlinger’s behavior, the governor proudly signed two bills limiting access to abortion and a bill that censors what educators may teach about racism and sexism. Women and educators have not fared well in this legislative session.

Janelle Wintersteen, Boise, president, SW Idaho NOW

Legislature

OK, Idahoans, it used to be when I lived in Washington, we thought Idaho was lovely, and the spud farmers delightful, but please don’t let any of those nasty white supremacists across our border. Now we read you are turning down $6 million in (Trump) child education money, because, to quote national press, you are worried it might instill liberal (or any) ideas? An unnamed Republican was quoted saying, in effect, this is nuts. Inter-generational lack of education is generally not a path to success in the 21st century. Just sayin’, the eyes of the nation are upon you, and you’re looking like you’ve got three each.

Richard Opler, Parker, Colorado

COVID-19 vaccine

Where would we be today if we had relied on Fox News and Facebook for accurate information about the smallpox vaccine? Please follow CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19 prevention and eradication.

Lyn Jorgensen, Nampa

Rep. Giddings

To the Idaho House ethics committee:

I’m sitting here still in shock and disgust after reading this article by the AP, “Idaho intern faced overwhelming hassle after rape report.”

This article names Rep. Priscilla Giddings, of White Bird, and Rep. Heather Scott of Blanchard, as people who have already or were looking to publish the name of the alleged rape victim of von Ehlinger. Without waiting for due-process they went out of their way to slander this poor young intern’s name. This is truly disgusting, and I demand that you look into the ethics violations they committed, as well as any other Representatives or congressional staff who published the accuser’s name or chased her out of the ethics hearing to shame her in the capital hallway and outside of the capital.

Honestly, where is the sense of decency in government any more? Is slandering and destroying someone you don’t agree with the highest priority in Idaho politics lately?

Kelly S. Hicks, Worley

Investigate Giddings

I wish to commend the Idaho legislative ethics panel for pushing for expulsion after hearing testimony of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, from Lewiston. However, your job is not done. Rep. Priscilla Giddings from White Bird needs expelling as well for publicly sharing information about Jane Doe’s identity. The ethics committee warned her identity should stay private. How brave Jane Doe was to even come to your committee. How would any of us feel if it was our daughter, wife, sister, son, brother or husband who was sexually assaulted? Shame on you, Priscilla Giddings. You need to resign. You are an embarrassment to the citizens of Idaho and have broken the rules. Please, ethics committee, do your job and keep some kind of integrity in this crazy legislative session.

Cory Mitchell-Samson, Boise

Punish BSU?

Listening to the debate on higher education on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives, I heard Rep. Heather Scott suggest separating out each school’s budget. Her reasoning was that she doesn’t want to “punish the University of Idaho for something Boise State is doing.” Punish? The job of the legislature is not to punish anything. They are to fund to the extent possible, as stated plainly in the Idaho constitution.

Jill Jasper, Boise