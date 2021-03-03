Letters to the editor: Idaho Legislature, Rush Limbaugh, initiatives, tobacco

Letters To Editor

Go home, Legislature

Welcome to the bizarre dystopian nightmare, previously known as Idaho. Just today our legislators rejected a $6 million federal grant to fund early childhood education because “women belong at home,” forbid insurance companies from paying for more than three months of birth control at a time, forbid schools from teaching any sex education at any level without signed consent from a parent and banned funding to Planned Parenthood, which provides affordable birth control. Oh, and prohibited mask mandates. The party of allegedly small government and local control is really outperforming themselves this year.

Idaho Legislature, if you refuse to address property tax relief, failing infrastructure or support for public schools, please just go home.

Carol Richel, Eagle

No love for Rush

Dr. Kustra’s excellent article explaining how the crazy old man Limblaah used AM radio as a megaphone to become the biggest blowhard liar hatemonger racist bigot misogynist homophobe to ever spit out radical right-wing garbage over the airwaves left out an important historical point. Limblaah was simply following the lead of his idol role-model man-god Dr. Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda, who perfected the craft of hate radio in Germany in the 1930s. Make up the Big Lie, the bigger the better, use multiple Big Lies whenever possible, and constantly repeat them over and over. Use bogus “facts” to back up the Lies until the gullible listeners accept them as reality. Do it for 30 years and then receive the “Presidential Medal of Freedom” award from a Republican president.

Perhaps Dr. Kustra could do a follow-up article explaining the effects Nazi hate radio had on the German people and the eventual global consequences, and draw a comparison with American right-wing hate radio.

Tom Yount, Boise

Veto initiative bill

Gov. Little, veto Senate Bill 1110! In the 31 years I have lived in Idaho there have been 13 initiatives on the ballot: eight were defeated, five passed. Now to be clear, four of the five were directly related to our legislators’ refusal to accept Idaho’s citizens’ overwhelming vote for term limits. We fought for eight years, and in case you haven’t noticed, we still don’t have them. Idaho legislators have always done whatever they pleased without regard to their constituents and continue to do so. That is why it is absurd to allow a law that makes it even harder to rein them in!

The citizens of this state deserve the right to elevate important issues to the ballot which our government won’t address. They have gerrymandered themselves into safe districts that are difficult to vote them out of, there are no term limits and now they want to make it literally impossible for us to have a say in our own government.

Of all the important issues this state has to deal with, our legislators are obsessed with their own power – nothing else. Oh, the fifth initiative passed? Medicaid expansion – and you know how they immediately butchered that one.

Cindy Kowalczyk, Boise

Tobacco and local control

As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I’m upset about efforts to revoke local decision making and turn over control of our health laws to the tobacco industry. As a cancer researcher and someone who has seen several loved ones suffer from cancer and other tobacco-related illness, I am deeply disappointed in this legislative effort.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would jeopardize efforts to fight tobacco use. It would remove local control by prohibiting jurisdictions from passing any ordinances related to the regulation, marketing and sale of tobacco products. We cannot allow Big Tobacco and the Legislature to eliminate our ability to protect young people from these deadly products, especially as we face a youth e-cigarette epidemic.

Local governments are closer to the community and its problems and can effectively address tobacco use by passing policies that build on state and federal laws. We should be strengthening public health efforts, especially at this critical moment, not making it harder for our local leaders to protect us.

Please vote no on this harmful legislation and preserve the right for all Idaho communities to protect the health of their residents.

Cody Wolf, Boise