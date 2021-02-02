Letters to the editor: Emergency declaration, vaccines in Idaho

Letters To Editor

Emergency declaration

I have been following the current session of the state Legislature and wanted to let you know my thoughts concerning the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

I am 100% behind the governor’s position of declaring the COVID-19 emergency declaration, accessing federal tax dollars to fight the coronavirus and having the ability to activate the Idaho National Guard to support activities on behalf of supporting the health and welfare of all Idaho citizens.

Please do not vote to eliminate this declaration. Please support it. I have current health issues that would be severely compromised if you were to vote against this emergency declaration.

Earlier this year, by the grace of God, I had a heart transplant. I am a patient at Saint Alphonsus Hospital and was sent to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City to receive my transplant. My doctors very much want me to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as I can. If I were to get the virus, it would kill me in my immunosuppressed state.

Please, please, please support the governor in his efforts to rid our state of this deadly virus. His emergency declaration helps achieve this.

John Dzwilewski, Boise

Vaccine distribution

Idaho is currently 40th in the country for vaccine distribution. They route you to a plethora of phone numbers, so you can wait on hold for days to make an appointment. Then, you are told there is no vaccine so call back “sometime.” Very few know where to go or what to do to implement this process, and you’d think after this entire pandemic debacle we inherited, one or all of our congressmen would be slightly interested in helping. Other states are slamming vaccines out. According to national epidemiologists, enacting the National Guard, training them to give shots, sending them to every pharmacy and store in the state, and publishing the word from the rooftops basically takes care of the problem. But we still have folks who want to fight about masking, not surviving. And taking away our emergency (declaration) at the state legislators’ whim, removing the feds from giving us any help during a lifetime pandemic really helps the problem. Somebody wake me up when a thinking person comes along. Please.

Diane Sower, Boise

Vaccination in Idaho

As a 73-year-old, I was excited to go online this morning in an attempt to get an appointment, only to learn that they are only taking those 80 and older this week. I guess that means those 75 and older next week? At the same time, evidently, Idaho is getting 25,000 vaccine doses per week. As there are 260,000 people in Idaho over 65, one can see that this system is never going to protect us senior citizens in any meaningful way and in a manner to help, while we see all the different variants of COVID-19 coming to the U.S. Can we get the governor to call the president and get an increase in vaccines? Somebody needs to do something and quickly!

Bill Burns, Boise

At high risk

I am 80. I have a heart condition and asthma.

I was supposed to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine after teachers and first responders in the group for those 75 and older. But now that group was expanded to 65.

All 75-and-older people have some medical condition, many with severe underlying issues. There are countless people 65-75 with no medical issues. Yet, the governor and medical providers have let them get the vaccine before those at high risk.

There is limited vaccine. Instead of ensuring the 75-and-older, high-risk group get it, the pool is now so large there is less chance for an appointment and it puts them at risk much longer than necessary.

The provider sites should add, “Are you 75 and older,” and if the answer is “yes,” they would get an appointment before those of lesser age.

I have tried to get an appointment. There are none because the limited slots fill up too fast.

Because vaccine is being administered to those not at risk before being provided to those at high risk, that is reckless endangerment.

A person commits a crime of reckless endangerment if the person recklessly engages in conduct which creates substantial jeopardy of severe corporeal trauma to another person.

Cheryl Lomax, Boise