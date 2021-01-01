Letters to the editor: Relief bill, Idaho education, masks

Letters To Editor

Relief bill

The United States Senate recently approved a pork-infested COVID relief package. Millions and millions of dollars to foreign countries and ridiculous causes. Six U.S. senators displayed courage and backbone and voted against the bill. Unfortunately, that was not enough to stop this calamity. Our two conservative senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, were not among the dissenters but supported this dismal legislation. As a life long conservative Republican voter I am ashamed of both of Idaho’s senators. Have Mr. Crapo and Mr. Risch become part of the good old boys network and thus part of the swamp? It certainly appears so. Shame on you Senator Risch and Senator Crapo, you are both a huge disappointment!

William R. Logsdon, Sr., Boise

Idaho education

Rod Gramer, President of Idaho Business for Education, brings up a great subject for the end of the year and pre-legislative session time-frame. Some of our legislators have been off-point in their blanket criticism of state colleges and universities in Idaho, public and private. I’ve read statements that criticize them as being: elitist or socialist, liberal and left-wing. Characterizing all of our colleges and universities this way does not serve us well.

It’s important to offer constructive oversight, but the danger that comes from this type of criticism is that it diminishes the value, or importance of education beyond the basic K-12. It gives students a reason to quit learning, or reduce their motivation to apply themselves and improve their chances for a better life. This attitude, displayed by some legislators, also diminishes those who pursue teaching skilled trades, the liberal arts and sciences and advanced technical skills. As Mr. Gramer states, Idaho needs MORE skilled workers, not fewer. I’ll take it a step further and say we need MORE critical thinkers, also. Problem solvers. Bringing advanced skills into the marketplace is great. Bringing new ideas and the ability to creatively challenge the status quo are essential.

John Post, Boise

Anti-maskers

I have developed a hobby over the past 65 years or so. My hobby is the study of people through my own experiences with people, and observation of others. What I have learned is that people who refuse to wear a mask because it violates their constitutional rights, are in fact violating my rights by endangering my life and causing my wife and I to be isolated in our home. Those same people, after a day of protesting, will not hesitate to cut into the head of the line to receive the vaccine. This kind of patriot was around in the 60’s and miraculously developed bone spurs and could not serve their country in time of war. These people are conscientious objectors in that they object to anyone with a conscience.

Jon Johnson, Meridian

Mask mandate

If you care about your fellow Idahoans, and want to see schools and businesses return to normal, please do your part - wear a mask and distance. Failure to make this simple sacrifice is driving our Covid 19 numbers and deaths. Come on, Idahoans, we can do this! And, Governor Little, it is time to do the right thing. Without a mask mandate, we are failing!

Inger Holmsen, Boise

COVID-19 relief bill

Regarding the COVID-19 relief bill Congress just passed. The bill totals over $90 billion. That’s borrowed money, as we’re the world’s largest debtor nation. Would you go to a loan company, take out a loan in the amount of $30,205, with interest due monthly, only to receive $600? That is exactly what this bill does to every U.S. citizen, including little children. You will have to pay enough extra taxes to pay back that $30,205, plus interest just to receive $600 now. Do you want to take out a loan for $681, plus monthly interest, to give to a foreign country when we have homeless needing housing and medical care, and families living in cars here? Makes no sense. The bill had over 5,000 pages. Wouldn’t it be better to have 10 bills of 500 pages, or better yet, 20 bills of 250 pages that could be by subject and read before voting? Congress should just vote no and let items be submitted in smaller segments to be read before a passing vote. Maybe it is time for everyone to tell their federal congressional members and state legislature members that they should never vote to pass any bill they have not read.

Barbara Jameson, Boise

Idaho Legislature

Flintstones, well no... Bedkes, meet the Bedkes. They’re the modern stone age legislators. From the town of Nonmask, they’re a page right out of history. Let’s ride with the “Idaho House” down the street through the courtesy of McGeachin’s two feet.

Idahoans can rest easy knowing that Lt. Gov. McGeachin and Speaker Bedke with minds set in stone are behind the wheel of the Bedkemobile with their bare feet furiously propelling the legislature ahead as if nothing has changed from prior sessions. Bamm Bamm replaced by Dumm Dumm and Dunno with the role of Dino in this scenario are proof that change exists. Barney Rubble’s place in the back seat has been taken by Governor Little. He prefers not being behind the wheel; much easier to do little. Lt. Governor McGeachin will plot her own course in a federally funded $314,727 vehicle portraying Creepella Gruesome.

Yabba dabba don’t.

Rich Kaufman, Boise

Failed lawsuits

Since our state government has had to pay over $5 million over the past several years on lawsuits filed by state legislators who lost the baseless lawsuits, why should the state not try a novel way to pay for the lost lawsuits?

Those legislators are right-wing Republicans who believe that everyone should pay his own way (as I also believe). Therefore, since the state taxpayers had to pay for the lawsuit, why not have those legislators pay their own way -- the conservative and the fair way, and take the charge out of their legislative salaries?

Chas Bonner, Eagle