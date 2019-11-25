Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Trump, property taxes, banking act

Trump

Understanding Donald Trump and why Republicans support him. Why are Republicans supporting Donald Trump? Watch what he does, not what he tells us. He has filed bankruptcy over four times. He has refused to pay contractors. He has not released his tax returns. Ask why? Is he compromised? He said his Ukraine call was perfect. Ask: Why attempt to hide the perfect call on a secret server?

Why is the president refusing to allow people to testify at the hearings, if he is innocent? He lies and cheats to get what he wants. He is using the presidency to enhance his personal bank account, and we are complacent. He could work on building his own legacy, but he prefers to tear apart his predecessor’s legacy. Any Republican can carry out the Republican agenda, but our president should be someone who has principles and integrity that we can respect. When we vote next year, our principles and integrity will be at stake.

The question is are we, as Republicans, going to put our principles above our party? Election Day will say it all. This is one Republican who wants to be on the right side of history.

Judi Dietzler, Meridian

Property taxes

Idaho homeowners are the big losers, and Idaho legislators along with their corporate and political action committee campaign donors are the big winners in this complex game. In 2006, then-Gov. Risch decided that most public education funding should come from sales tax revenue instead of property taxes. Immediately, the legislators began doling out political favors to their campaign donors by granting them sales tax exemptions, thus under-funding Idaho public education.

School districts began asking their voters for more money to supplement these shortfalls, and today, the majority of school districts do this. These supplemental funds are paid for in the form of higher property taxes. In 2016, the Legislature passed HB-431 which shifted the property tax burden in Idaho to homeowners by freezing the Homeowner Property Tax Exemption at $100,000, thus providing less and less tax relief to homeowners as their property values rise.

HB-431 provided property tax relief for business owners, agriculture and commercial real estate-related campaign donors. Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-District 20, introduced this bill. Republican Sen. Chuck Winder and Rep. Joe Palmer from District 20 also voted for this bill. They are all business owners.

Bill Rutherford, Meridian

Free speech

Victoria Mayer’s guest opinion of Nov. 12, shows us the crux of the “diversity versus free speech” debate. Her closing words are: “…to ensure that all students can enjoy the blessings of education.”

“Blessings” are defined as God’s favors/protections/gifts. A public university is perhaps not where Ms. Mayer should be seeking such. Ms. Mayer selected BSU over numerous private universities that might embrace her religious spirit. Attending one would remove her from what she feels is the abhorrent left-leaning agenda foisted upon her at BSU.

Republican/Democratic dialogue once meant spirited discussion of fiscal policy and the merits, or not, of government involvement, neutrality or overreach. Ms. Mayer’s piece, presented as the voice of a Boise State College Republican, is testament to the evolution (oops, is that a bad word?) of politics today. Issues aren’t debated neutrally, intelligently, globally, but instead viewed specifically through a religious filter.

Mike Stilton, Boise

SAFE Banking Act

Nothing safe about Sen. Crapo’s SAFE Banking Act. Legalized weed isn’t a boon for small or rural communities. According to reports from Colorado and Washington, rural communities are more likely to see rises in arrests for marijuana after legalization. Before Sen. Mike Crapo rushes head-first into the commercial weed bonanza with his SAFE Banking Act, we should make sure it’s what Idahoans want. Our top priority isn’t lining the pockets of the already wealthy bankers he’s helping; it’s ensuring our kids and communities are safe and drug-free.

Too many so-called rural economy advocates have been fooled. They’ve been caught, hook, line and sinker by big marijuana’s stories that commercial weed equals rural profit, and that pot shops are a modern-day gold rush. What a joke.

Our community doesn’t need a pot shop on every corner. That won’t help get people out of jail from buying, selling or using illegal drugs. The truth is, the vast majority of pot shops are owned by wealthy, Wall Street fat cats, not mom-and-pop small business owners. Sen. Crapo, please think twice. Please write or call Sen. Crapo, and urge him not to build this dangerous path. https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact/email-me (202) 224-6142.