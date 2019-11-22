Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Impeachment, voting, teaching

Impeachment

The ongoing presidential impeachment hearings paint a sad picture of American society. What stands out is that the entire process is an admission that the truth no longer holds sway (did it ever?) in American politics. What I mean is this: The hope of the Democrats is that the public hearings will turn the tide of public opinion against Trump, thereby making the incentive for Republican senators to vote for conviction stronger than to stick with the president. The Republican hope is to sow confusion to prevent this from happening. So a process that should be about discovering truth is really about political clout (that of the American public and of the president). In the simplest terms, it’s might makes right. When traditions of decorum, civility and basic morality no longer induce proper behavior, all that remains is more rules. That applies to America’s politicians as well as its people.

John Crow, Boise

Voting

What if my vote equaled your vote? Thanks to all Idahoans that voted in this recent election. Will our representatives vote the way we’d like? Will this newly elected representative bring an agenda so radical from what we heard before the election? Most of us are crushingly sorry in our hearts that most of our elected representatives actually do the opposite.

Here’s my novel idea. What if I could click with my mouse or tap with my finger to vote each time my representative voted. Even the back room break-out sessions. Whenever, wherever they vote, I vote.

This would mean that 50.1% all constituents that voted for a given issue would rule the outcome. How novel to think after the election, speeches, ads and hoopla they would know only their one vote counted. Our majority vote would reign. The outside interests and lobbyists would play a zip role in our government. It’s not a huge IT issue to overcome. This idea encompasses local, county, state and federal voting. We’d soon cherish the click, tap voting option. This would open up a responsibility for us to know what’s happening and pay attention to our valued voting opportunities, our laws and our government.

Mary Jane Marlow, Star

Idaho Power

What good news last March when Idaho Power announced that it would go to all renewable energy by 2045. In light of that, its recent decision to change its net metering policy for rooftop solar power is hypocritical, to say the least. This change, which is slated to take effect in January 2020, will not only penalize current owners of solar panels, but will also discourage potential investors in this clean energy.

Climate change is here and our utilities should be leading the way toward a sustainable energy future. Please join me in objecting to this net metering change by writing to Idaho Power and to the Public Utilities Commission which makes the final decision in this matter.

Sue Petersen, Hailey

Teachers

America ranks 28th in the world in education. In 1987, America ranked fourth. Rather than getting better, America has become a nation at risk. Many of our best teachers are walking away from their chosen profession as teachers to become employees of Silicon Valley. Why do so many teachers get fed up and quit? Burnout is a reason many teachers give for leaving the classroom; but a bigger and deeper reason is, “I’m tired of being viewed as ‘second rate.’” Too often teachers are viewed as people who couldn’t make it in business, medicine or law. Many teachers are reminded that being a teacher is nice, but “it’s not a real job.” Largely because of that attitude, half of the new teachers quit within the first five years.

Too often teachers see themselves as baby-sitters and second class citizens.

Beyond that, broken homes send too many students to school without adequate preparation to succeed. A recent world conference in Salt Lake City reported that the biggest predictor of student success is the home and family. They reported it is when families break down that we see the need for interventions to make up for what is missing in broken homes/families.