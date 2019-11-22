Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Elections, growth, Risch

Vote Bieter

For over 16 years, Mayor Dave Bieter has been a strong, reliable and creative ally and supporter for natural resource conservation. His record protecting the Boise River, Foothills and parks is unmatched, particularly by his opponent. As conservationists, my colleagues and I have counted on Bieter to support countless projects to protect our natural environment, including when Dave joined volunteers shoveling spawning gravel into a Boise River side channel.

In addition to putting in sweat equity, he led conservation groups to help craft the voter levy to fund both Boise River and Foothills protection in 2015; leveraged municipal treatment operations to create the Dixie Drain project, reducing phosphorous and sediment pollution; and helped create the Boise Watershed Environmental Education Center. These are just a few examples of Bieter being an effective leader for land, water and air.

It is disappointing then that Conservation Voters for Idaho is betraying him when only a year ago they were gladly accepting his considerable donations. CVI has become a dark money force, spending hundreds of thousands to replace a great conservationist without rational explanation. What could possibly explain CVI’s attacks on a committed, effective conservation leader like Dave Bieter? Conservationists should vote Bieter.

James Piotrowski, Boise

Growth

The recent election results may be a referendum against growth, but be aware of the unintended consequences of anti-growth policies. The neighborhoods in our valley require supporting services of hard-working individuals; without them there are no restaurants, grocery stores, schools, retail shopping or multitudes of other businesses and/or services. To not provide all levels of affordable housing where people work only contributes to the growing traffic problem, urban sprawl and the diminished quality of our air. Restricting growth will only compound escalating property values by limiting the supply as demand continues to grow. Metropolitan areas in this country have yet to resolve the elusive equation of affordable housing where demand outpaces supply. As our newly elected officials contemplate strategies to manage growth, they simply need to look at the places where our new neighbors are moving from. Rent controls, tax propositions, exemptions, referendums, moratorium and other forms of government manipulations have been tried in many of these places often creating inequities, added expenses, bureaucratic inefficiencies and budget shortfalls without resolving the core issues. Idaho does not want to replicate the circumstances motivating people to move here, but neither should we reproduce the same failed strategies contributing to their departure.

Kelly Temple, Boise

Sen. Risch

Sen. James Risch has served two terms and is up for re-election in 2020. Mr. Risch should not be re-elected. Two terms are good enough, and we need new blood serving Idahoans. Recently, Sen. Risch refused to communicate with a newspaper reporter. Doesn't he understand that we as Idaho citizens receive most of our information from the media? How much information do we receive from Congress? When Sen. Risch refuses to communicate with the media, he is also refusing to communicate with most of us.

With Idaho having a small population, we only have two Representatives with the 2020 census. We may have enough population to have another Representative, according to the Census Bureau. Idaho had an 80,000 increase in population in 2018. I'm sure we will match that number in 2019.

Sen. Risch is involved with work on foreign affairs. That keeps him too busy to have much time for Idaho influences. An example would be Idaho still has a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Many states have increased their minimum wage. To increase the minimum wage will attract more qualified workers and make us more competitive.

Vote for a new U.S. Senator to replace Jim Risch.

George Bambauer, Kuna

Vote McLean

Speak to any Boisean and you’ll hear similar concerns about the future of our city. While our priorities and solutions may differ, we all know Boise is booming. Yet the common thread is how to keep Boise, Boise. To do that we need a mayor who listens and responds to concerns honestly without hesitation, as well as a person who can reevaluate situations when the voices of the citizens are loud and clear.

Lauren McLean has been listening and is ready to continue the discussions by listening as Boise moves forward, together.

I appreciate Mayor Bieter’s service. I voted for him in the past. However, a snippet from Mayor Bieter’s post-election comments struck me, where it was stated “the people of Boise need more time and a robust dialogue to determine who their next mayor is.” Respectfully Mr. Mayor, with seven candidates on the November ballot, 70% of the voters believe the time for dialogue on the current issues has passed.

Lauren McLean is the right choice for Boise’s future. Vote McLean for Mayor Dec. 3.

Roberta D’Amico, Boise

Vote McLean

It is sad to see Boise’s streets become so congested that so many people get injured or killed just trying to get around. Growth has its benefits, but we need safe neighborhoods as much as a vibrant downtown. We urgently need a change in attitude in City Hall about the impacts of growth. Boise needs a problem solver like Lauren McLean as mayor. As the president of Boise City Council, Lauren proved herself to be a leader who can bring people together. Through dozens of listening sessions and community meetings across the city, she has listened to the voters.

Voters need to vote again for change in the runoff election on Dec. 3. It is easy to vote early (Nov. 18-29) in person at Boise City Hall or the Ada Country building at 400 N. Benjamin Lane. Vote for Lauren McLean to break the gridlock in City Hall.

Wendy Wilson, Boise

Vote McLean

The time has come for new leadership in Boise with Lauren McLean. We campaigned for Lauren early on because of her track record for supporting things we believe in, including trails and open space, conservation, recycling, renewable energy, smart transportation and managed growth. I personally worked closely with Lauren during the first Boise Foothills Open Space campaign 1999-2001. I felt that our broad-based coalition moved mountains because of her leadership and a true, community-wide grassroots campaign.

Since that time, Lauren has been engaged in our community non-stop. Whenever I have questions about city issues, I can count on Lauren’s ability to listen and get answers.

I’m excited about having new leadership in Boise. I think Lauren is a person who loves Boise and Idaho to the core. She will bring a new, fresh vision to the city that will be inclusive and empowering for all of our citizens to build on what we love about Boise and take things to the next level. Don’t forget to vote early, or vote on Dec. 3.

Steve Stuebner, Boise

Vote Bieter

Allow me to draw an analogy to highlight what it truly means to be a multi-generational Boise native. Imagine an archetypal Brooklyn New Yorker (say for instance Andrew “Dice” Clay) moving to Texas and then deciding to run for mayor of Dallas…attempting to convince all those “Lone Star” natives in his inimitable Brooklyn accent, “I may be a NYC transplant y’all, but I’m just a good ‘ol Texas boy at heart.” It just doesn’t wash.

Texas transplant Boise-mayor-wannabe Lauren Mclean claims to have “adopted” Boise as her hometown. Now she’s trying to convince us that she knows better than a fourth-generation Boise native (Mayor Dave Bieter) how to preserve and develop Boise’s rich, unique and varied heritage. It just doesn’t wash.

Let’s get real here: Idaho Statesman’s new publisher Rusty Dodge, previous publisher Rebecca Poynter, new opinion editor Scott McIntosh and previous opinion editor Bill Manny are all non-native Boise transplants. Is it any wonder why they threw their full support behind another transplant (candidate McLean) instead of the most obvious choice for Boise mayor? Dave Bieter is the most beloved, tested, trusted and successful mayor in Boise history…and a passionate Boise native with a proven track record.

Michael Howard, Boise

Vote McLean

It is my pleasure to enthusiastically support Lauren McLean as Boise’s next mayor. In the ultimate gesture of a public servant, Lauren has responded to Boise residents’ request for more engagement with city leadership. Whether it is a sidewalk conversation, or a community forum, residents are interested in being involved with their elected officials and the difficult decisions determining Boise’s future.

Having worked for the city, I am grateful for Mayor Bieter’s service to Boise. I also believe Boise is ready for the next generation of leadership. Lauren is that leader. Her energy, vision, innovation, passion and humility are the reasons why I’m supporting Lauren. I invite you to join me in this refreshing new direction.

Theresa Erstad McLeod, Boise

Vote McLean

I met Boise mayoral candidate Lauren McLean when I led the Idaho Education Association. Right away, I was impressed by Councilwoman McLean’s ability to build relationships and foster consensus, as well as her complete lack of ego.

She is interested in getting things done, not taking credit. I believe she has the policy experience and the personality needed to move our region forward when it comes to valleywide issues like worsening traffic, a viable transit system and affordable housing. If you live in Boise, please vote for Lauren McLean in the runoff election on Dec. 3. More than just Boise’s future is at stake — everyone who calls the Treasure Valley home will benefit from a Boise mayor with a fresh perspective and new leadership.

Robin Nettinga, Nampa

Vote McLean

McLean shouldn’t bother with further debate. As mentioned by the Statesman, Lauren McLean has decided to forgo further debates with Mayor Bieter. That’s the right call. Here’s why.

McLean has made her stances clear and accessible. Anything a voter cares to know about her policy positions is already available online. Rehashing these issues ad nauseam is just political theater. She’s right to say there isn’t time for this. The election is in less than three weeks. As the Statesman mentioned, Lauren needs to get everyone who voted for her last week back to the polls, and she needs to swing the votes of at least 3,000 other Boiseans. You don’t do that in a City Club Debate, you do it with targeted, door-knocking efforts. Third, there shouldn’t be an expectation that a candidate must debate an opponent who won’t respect them. We can’t clamor about civility in politics and demand that a woman allow someone to insult her on stage. We’re in the home stretch of this race, the tape is taut at the finish line and the runners have rounded the final curve.

Let them run, and let the best woman win.

Sean Perkins, Boise

Vote Bieter

We live in the great city of Boise; voted the 2019 Most Livable City. Thank Mayor Bieter and all City Council and staff who made it so. Great leadership from Mayor Bieter created that honor. My experience of “great leadership” in the city was when I worked with Mayor Bieter and others to build Allumbaugh House, which provides medically monitored detoxification and mental health crisis services, significantly to our homeless population. It has saved many lives. Dave’s leadership is responsible for its success.

All City Council members who publicly voiced opinions and served with both Mayor Bieter and his challenger have endorsed Bieter. Additionally, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers 486 and the Boise Firefighters Local 149 have both endorsed Bieter. Rather, the people who have worked most closely with Mayor Bieter and his challenger for the past eight plus years have endorsed Bieter. That is recognition of “leadership” where it counts most.

Mayor Bieter is the leader for our future if we want to continue to be the Most Livable City in America. Please join me and the people who know both of them the best; vote for Mayor Bieter.

Robert K. Banks, Boise

Vote McLean

During a mayoral debate on Nov. 12, a question arose about what affordable housing Boise has built since clearing out a homeless encampment three years ago. The answer: not nearly enough. After that crisis, the city built New Path and Valor Point, two places where the chronically homeless could amend their lives and it is now focusing on homeless families — really good work. The city also donated cash and land to build Adare Manor which consists of 121 “affordable rent” apartments. This is also good, but that’s only 121 units in three years.

At the pace Mayor Bieter has been moving, we will never build the thousands of new dwellings we need. It is time for a mayor who will get cracking on housing. Lauren McLean would quickly open appropriate city land for private developers to build affordable housing — like Adare but costing less. She would protect existing, non-subsidized housing such as mobile home parks and apartment complexes out-of-state developers want to “flip.” She would encourage accessory dwellings by the hundreds; expand the housing budget; and invite new ideas and new players.

More important, Lauren promises “a new openness and a humbler tone out of the mayor’s office.” That will make a big difference.

Jerry Brady, Boise

Vote McLean

I hope you join me in voting for Lauren McLean on Dec. 3 for the mayoral runoff election. I first met Lauren because she’s my neighbor, and our boys participate on a mountain biking team together. I was struck by her kindness and her commitment to the community. Lauren has served our community well as Boise City Council president, and I am confident she will make an excellent mayor. Her collaborative personality is needed to move Boise forward on issues like traffic congestion and affordable housing. She’s been a leader in City Council on issues like clean energy and protecting the open space in the Boise Foothills.

I appreciate that, like me, she is a small-business owner. It also means a lot to me that Councilwoman McLean seeks out voter input while on her Big Boise Listening Tour. She listens to what folks are struggling with, and she brings a fresh approach to solving problems.

Join me in voting for Lauren McLean.