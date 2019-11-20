Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: McLean, Trump, impeachment

Vote McLean

I know Dave Bieter. He has been an awful mayor. It is past time for Mayor Bieter to be out of office. He is an empire-building, favorites-playing career politician. He has lost touch with what the citizens really want. His Planning Commission is a joke that should be disbanded. He takes exception to housing developments in the north bench because his friends and contributors do not want anymore expansion. However, he doesn’t try to control or care about the rest of Boise or Ada County. He wants to build projects and developments that increase property taxes to the detriment of elderly and existing communities. The elderly and young adults can no longer afford to live or buy homes in many areas of boss Bieter’s taxdom. His taxes are ruining Boise. Taxes are making it so only Californians, Oregonians and Washingtonians can live in much of this once great place. Bieter wants a rail service, baseball stadium, more housing developments (but only in certain areas). Please vote for Lauren. We need and deserve a break.

Gary Schaeffer, Boise

Trump

Our clown prince is alive and well and running the country – sort of. Status with Iran? They are now making nuclear grade uranium after Trump broke our deal for no apparent reason. Syria is a mess after Trump betrayed the Kurds – another plus for Putin. Manafort went to prison after becoming Trump’s campaign chair, directly from his work in Ukraine, where he extorted millions and forgot to report it. He left owing the Russian oligarch Deripaska-Putin’s boy millions. Google that. Mike Flynn lied to the FBI about his Russia contacts. Tax fraud in New York. Nation’s debt up 68%. He thinks he’s a mob boss. Who ratted me out so we can “get him.” Never mind what I did. Nobody better talk – congressional subpoenas are to be ignored – whether for his tax returns or the truth. He is a liar in liar’s clothing, and he’s guilty as sin. Never mind the extortion in Ukraine. Chaos and corruption reign. A multiple bankrupt New York real estate poseur pretending to run the country.

And the Republicans want this guy – too scared to call him out. So what’s going to happen if he’s not impeached? Then he’s got carte blanche to do worse, as if that’s possible. Competence? Chaos and corruption.

Robert Elgee, Hailey

Impeachment

Before taking office, Sens. Crapo and Risch, Reps. Simpson and Fulcher swore a simple straightforward oath. It leaves little room for misinterpretation. They vowed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and to “faithfully discharge the duties of the office.”

Congressmen, revisit your oaths. And do so with the current impeachment inquiry proceedings in mind. We Idahoans trusted you to “support and defend” the Constitution of the United States of America. An oath is a solemn promise. So far, you have let us down. I hope for simple, honest (not political) explanations from you.