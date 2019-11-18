Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Mayor, taxes, impeachment

Vote McLean

Mayor Bieter has said the runoff election will give him time to show the differences between himself and McLean. What Boise voters did is one thing, they demonstrated their desire for change from our current mayor. The mayor says he listens to people, are you listening now, Dave? Every vote against you was a vote to change Boise leadership. Just because we have rising property values, doesn’t mean we had to have rising property taxes. It doesn’t mean the mayor has had to grab every dollar by raising property taxes to the maximum each year to fuel his personal vision. Development should pay for itself and if it can’t, it shouldn’t happen. Bigger is not better. Current residents and newcomers live in Boise because of what it is now, and we need to try to keep that in mind as we manage its evolution into the future. First and foremost we need to protect the current residents that have made it what it is today, a great place to live and raise a family. I know, I was born here, raised here, had a family and business here, all over the last 72 years.

Dennis McDowell, Boise

Property taxes

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Our 1,574-square-foot home’s 2008 taxable value was $136,462, property tax $1,796. In 2018, value $180,300 (up 32.1%) with tax $2,737 (up 52.4%). By 2013, tax increased $129. The last five years, $812. Our taxes go primarily to Boise city (largest), Boise School District, Ada County and Ada County Highway District. They were 98% of our 2008 and 2018 taxes. Public school districts are exempt from Idaho’s annual 3% M&O budget limitation. I wanted to analyze the law’s budget impacts, so focused on Boise City, Ada County and ACHD.

The Associated Taxpayers of Idaho collect information from each year’s local budget process. I accessed this. The law allows taxing districts to factor amount for new construction/other value and add this to the maximum allowable budget. This can significantly exceed the 3% budget increase. I analyzed what our property tax would have been if Boise city, Ada County and ACHD budgets increased no more than 3% annually over the 10 years. If percent increases were less than that or flat, I used those. The result, our 2018 tax would have been $2,471, or $266 less.

Although law allows over 3% increases, budget restraint/compromise by local officials can become significant over time.

Randy Nelson, Boise

Politics

Sadly, the author of the opinion piece advising that the House is providing all the process the Constitution requires for the “impeachment” process presents a good outline of what the Constitution requires for an impeachment but forgets to note the individual protections the Bill of Rights also requires.

While the Constitution advises the House can set its own rules, it does not say that those rules can ignore individual rights. As a quick reminder, the 14th Amendment requires due process. The 6th Amendment provides the accused the right to confront his accusers. The 5th Amendment provides the right to counsel and a right against self-incrimination...I could go on. These are all individual rights, and the process the House has created has ignored or trampled each and every one.

While the president is not above the law, he is also not below it. Every due process right applies to the president and every denial of those rights invalidates the process. That the president acts in a manner not beloved by his attackers does not a “high crime or misdemeanor” make

I am surprised the writer, the Dean of U.C. Berkeley School of Law, appears have forgotten the Bill of Rights.