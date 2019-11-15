Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Myrtle Street, Trump, McGee

The sexes

How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg? Four. Saying that a tail is a leg doesn’t make it a leg. (Abraham Lincoln) Likewise, if you call a male a female, it doesn’t make him a female. According to science, male and female brains are different as confirmed by many websites. Also males and females are different physically more than just their reproductive systems. Males who call themselves females crush true females in athletic competition. This has been shown in track and field, hockey, and wrestling. In a Utah cross country high school cross country championship meet the slowest boys’ time was 15:46.88. The girls’ fastest time was 17:55.7. So the slowest boy was about two minutes faster than the fastest girl.

God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, and He said they would be one (Genesis 2:24 also quoted by Jesus in Matthew 19:5-6). When we monkey with God’s plan, we open a can of worms. Homosexuals have developed 328 genders.

If America is to survive, we must return to rational (biblical) thinking.

Allen Marsh, Post Falls

Pancreatic Cancer Month

November is Pancreatic Cancer month and Nov. 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day...please mark your calendars, wear purple, light the outdoors with purple, or do whatever you can think of to bring public awareness to facts about pancreatic cancer.

In 2019 an estimated 56,770 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and more than 45,750 will die from the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States surpassing breast cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the few cancers for which survival has not improved substantially for more than 40 years.

Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. For all stages combined, 91% of pancreatic cancer patients will die within five years of diagnosis – only 9% will survive more than five years.

Family history of pancreatic cancer, chronic pancreatitis, alcohol use, obesity and diabetes are risk factors.

Pancreatic cancer is a leading cause of cancer death largely because there are no detection tools to diagnose the disease in its early stages.

Pancreatic cancer has been underfunded for decades and receives less than 2% of overall cancer research funding.

Corinne Mitchell Samson, Boise

Myrtle Street accident

Deadly Myrtle Street needs another stoplight. Monday evening, Nov. 4 a woman was killed on Myrtle Street near the Myrtle exit from Winco. Not knowing the type or extent of the accident, I walked by and when I realized the ambulance and police were there for a pedestrian, I continued walking to stay out of the way. She was alive and being readied for the ambulance, so I was shocked and saddened to learn she had died in the hospital. The report said she wasn’t in a crosswalk. That’s because there is no crosswalk or light or safe place to cross Myrtle for four-tenths of a mile. In the comparable space along Front Street there are two more lights, one at Avenue A and another at 2nd. Drivers routinely speed on Myrtle, easily up to 45 mph as they approach the Broadway intersection. It is time, Idaho Transportation Department, to add another light in the interval between 3rd and Broadway. When will we see this done to slow traffic and save lives?

KK Lipsey, Boise

Trump wall

It is amusing and sad that any person with a hundred dollars in their pocket can go to any hardware store and buy a (reciprocating saw) that is capable of cutting any size hole you want in Trump’s border wall. There is no emergency at our southern border. There are just people trying to escape terrifying situations in their home countries caused by us. The money that Trump took had been already appropriated for many worthwhile projects. These included disaster aid projects and ones that would benefit military families!

Oh, by the way, I hope all of you Republicans who live in our coastal areas remember to buy a real good set of waders so you can get to the polls to vote. And before I forget, I assume all of you Republican moms out there are okay with the monster in the White House doing whatever he wants with your daughters. After all, he is above the law or any standard of decency.

Odos Lowery, Boise

Oolite Trail

A couple of clarifications are in order in regard to Nicole Blanchard’s article in the Nov. 6 Outdoor section concerning the Shoofly Oolite Trail. One does not need to drive an hour to “see signs” of ancient Lake Idaho, because the evidence is all around us, from the sandstones of iconic Table Rock to the light gray soils of the Canyon County wine region. At its maximum, Lake Idaho was probably about the size of present-day Lake Ontario, the smallest of the five Great Lakes. The ooids formed during the Pliocene, making them similar in age to the Hagerman Fossil Beds, but the “nooks and crannies” erosional texture is a relatively recent development, formed by weathering long after the lake had disappeared. Anyone interested in learning more about Lake Idaho (and the numerous places in southern Idaho where evidence of this large prehistoric lake can easily be observed) should visit the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology adjacent to the Old Penitentiary in Boise, where one can view an informative interactive display on this ancient Idaho treasure.

Terry Panhorst, Boise

Voting issues

Boise has an election problem. At precinct location Bogus Basin/Cartwright, registered voters were incorrectly turned away when the address on their driver’s license did not match that of the voting log. The line was so long due to micro-questioning at sign-in, some left before voting. Idaho Statute 34-1113 says registered voters only need show acceptable photo ID. Without that, one can even sign a legal affidavit of identity. Only if registering on election day does one need proof of address/residency (utility bill, etc). Many in line challenged Mr. Julian, the Election Judge, but he very rudely stood his ground, treating all of us like criminals. He had no name tag, claims he has been doing this for years, and said we were all wrong. Up until 11:30 when I, and evidently others, called Ada County Elections for correction (I also spoke with Phil McGrane), how many left and did not come back? How many voices were not heard?

I thought I was distanced from stories of voter suppression and hidden agendas. Instead, my experience is that even here in Boise we can’t do voting right.

Kristin Stilton, Boise

Mayor’s office

On Oct. 21 I emailed Boise city’s to inform them the sprinklers were still on at the James Castle House and were causing dangerous ice for pedestrians. Received an email back saying they would try and get them turned off. On Oct. 27 they were still running so I emailed the mayor. Never heard back. On Oct. 28, after a neighbor fell in this area and was injured, I emailed the main contact point stating the issue. I’ve never heard back. After emailing the mayor again, I finally heard back when I told him none of my neighborhood would be voting for him due to his administration’s lack of communication, and the inability to get sprinklers turned off when they were forewarned it was creating a dangerous neighborhood situation and a liability for taxpayers.

I can only assume that if I would have been a wealthy person or a developer, I would have got immediate assistance. But as a retiree in a modest neighborhood, I don’t matter to the mayor or his staff.

We need a new mayor. Mayor Bieter has grown complacent and is not showing the kindness he advocates. All citizens deserve the city’s attention.

Kerri Adams, Boise

Growth

I am writing as a Boise native and retired engineering and construction firm lawyer to ask residents who would like to curb area growth and development to consider another view. Boise metro growth creates diversity and economic vibrancy. Without growth, cities usually decline and people lose jobs, and instead of new buildings going up, old ones fall into disrepair.

While growth comes with issues, like increased housing costs and traffic congestion, and elected officials should take steps to address them, they cannot eliminate them. Governments are also limited in their ability to affect landowners’ property rights, although they can use smart planning tools. We ought to expect our city and county leaders to make reasoned decisions concerning growth and related tax issues, while recognizing that growth is a good thing, starting with new businesses and more job opportunities.

Lastly, recent growth calls for some version of a modern library and a new stadium. If these projects face a vote, they should not be rejected out of hand. Both might involve urban renewal financing, which can be an integral part of such projects. In the case of a stadium, a public-private partnership could transform a part of town that is now mostly vacant land.

Bob Berlin, Boise

John McGee

Mr. McIntosh writes that those of us who live in Caldwell and by extension, Canyon County are a forgiving bunch. Why, yes, we are, and proud of it. Please stop trying to tell us how we should vote and who we should vote for. I guess you and your type in Ada County are perfect and have all the answers. Kind of like what the former candidate Hillary Clinton said about us dolts in flyover country as being a basket of deplorables. John McGee, whatever you might think of him faced issues that destroyed his life. I don’t condone it, but I do know that he received and paid his debt to society and rebuilt his life. I know him and am quite happy he decided to put his hat in the ring for Caldwell City council. But you wrote a nasty and ignorant opinion that strikes me as vindictive and not informative. I disagree with your conclusions and ask that you remember the words written long ago: “Judge not, lest ye be judged.”

John D. Blaisdell, Caldwell

Salmon recovery

I have grown up in Boise. My dad was a wildlife biologist for Fish and Game and U.S. Forest Service. I grew up fishing and enjoy our great outdoors. I have grown up understanding the balance of all species and the whole interconnectedness of our world. The wild fish numbers are in desperate need of a bold solution to their survival. I have seen the declining numbers of fish over the decades. Our band aid fixes are not working. The numbers of our wild salmon are drastically declining. The hatchery fish allow for sport fishing only. Hatchery fish are not helping the wild salmon and Steelhead genic pool or maintain the wild numbers of fish.

We need drastic solutions to bring back wild fish. We’ve tried the same things over decades there are just band aids for quick fixes. We need bold ideas to bring back our fish, including putting removal of the four Lower Snake River dams on the table.

Tori Doell, Boise

Concede, Mayor

If Mayor Bieter loves this city as much as he says he does, he should save us all a month of further campaigning. Save us whatever expense is required to hold another election. Just concede. The vote wasn’t close. 70% of the city’s electorate voted for a new mayor, and another vote in a month will simply confirm that desire. Please Mayor Bieter, just concede.

Rick Feeser, Boise

Mayor Bieter

Because of my extensive experience in professional baseball – minor league and major league – and involvement with the construction of new stadiums, I decided to send an email to Mayor Bieter in January with several reasons a new, expensive sports stadium was not needed and suggestions for what could be done to improve memorial stadium for far less money.

I waited seven days but received no reply. I believe some reply was appropriate. After that seven-day wait, I sent the same email again, after another seven days, I still received no reply. I sent the same email again. this time I sent copies to all the members of the city council and received a reply very quickly. The mayor is in charge of all city business. He is also answerable to the citizens. I believe that, if the mayor can’t reply in a timely fashion to an email concerning a very expensive, very questionable project that would use public money for a private, profit-making business, he should not be mayor.

I did not vote for Mayor Bieter on Nov. 5 and will not vote for him in the runoff election.

Mal Fichman, Boise

Free press

How ironic to read Bruce Brown’s cry letter because he feels the “free press is being attacked.” Excuse me, it’s we the people getting the raw end of the deal. We have lost faith in the “real news” because you do not tell the truth. Over 90% news about our president is negative. It would be nice if you could tell both sides of a story but you don’t. That’s all we ask is to tell the truth. As Mark Levin stated in his book “Unfreedom of the Press” the problem is the media function has proven to be a propaganda tool for a single political party and their ideology, they not only destroy their own purpose but threaten the existence of a free republic. There’s a reason Fox News is number one because they tell the story and show us how the other networks known as “fake news” are telling their viewers. We who seek out the truth see the corruption coming out, the press doesn’t want you to know that. How can a real journalist feel good knowing he’s not telling the whole story? We need the whole story not one that has been distorted and cherry picked.