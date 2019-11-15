Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Risch, F35s, Californians

Sen. Risch

Recently we learned that Sen. Risch is “comfortable not speaking” about President Trump. Are we to believe that he is also “comfortable” with President Trump removing the troops from Syria so the Turks could kill our allies, the Kurds? Is he “comfortable” that hundreds of ISIS prisoners escaped? Is he is “comfortable” that President Trump extorted the president of Ukraine by withholding military aid that was approved by Congress? Sen. Risch needs to provide leadership. He needs to SPEAK. If he does not, we should all be quite comfortable not voting for Sen. Risch in 2020.

Jane Groebner, Boise

F35s

Perhaps Mike Ritchie in Star would like to change places with our neighbors whose homes will be razed because the USAF 2019 environmental impact statement for Gowen Field locates them within the “unsuitable for residential use” zone. This document admits “…the change in the noise environment… would be considered significant in the area surrounding the airfield.” So significant, in fact, that the Boise School District’s trustees oppose basing F-35s in Boise, since their toxic noise emissions would force the closure of Owyhee Elementary (replacement cost: $14 million), while nearby Hawthorne and Hillcrest students would experience speech interference (above 55 dB) once per hour, putting them at risk for lifelong learning disabilities. Research proves that noise at the F-35 level is also associated with permanent hearing loss, cognitive impairment, and adverse cardiovascular outcomes. Re-calculating the EIS, using a conservative afterburner figure of 50%, would expand the noise map by 10 times. Virtually all of the 25,000 Boise students attend schools within 3 miles of the airport. It would be financially and logistically impossible to relocate existing buildings, and mitigation simply doesn’t work. Boise’s network of embedded neighborhood schools makes it totally incompatible as a home for the world’s loudest fighter jet.

Gwynne McElhinney, Boise

Risch Politics

I almost have to admire Jim Risch. Almost. He will stick to 2+2=5 no matter what evidence is presented. Unlike other Republican senators who will sometimes grudgingly admit that 2+2=4, even if they don’t defend it, Risch will stick to his guns, and defend candy land. You go Jim. It is one thing to withhold aid until, say, you guys stop slaughtering folks. It’s quite different to withhold aid until, say, you guys contrive stuff on Mitt Romney for instance.

As of late, I have reread the Constitution, and the Federalist Papers. Seems I have a lot of transcript reading to do, as well. As my stomach turns and wretches, I see all the evidence of what Hamilton spoke of regarding demagogues overturning republics by their loudness and bitter invective, about dangerous ambition masked by paying false obsequious court to the supposed peoples’ interest. I find myself with the saddest task of all now, that of explaining to my children how their senators are failing their most sacred duty to the republic.

Richard Boozel, Star

Sports stadium

A sports stadium is planned for Boise’s West End, just a stone’s throw from downtown. Of all the ways to use an open parcel of land in the city center, could there be anything more wasteful than a structure that will be empty and locked up 90% of the time? Even more insulting, we the taxpayers would be expected to chip in for this misguided project.

A far better use of this land would be for housing. In a city with a housing crisis, it is unconscionable to use it for anything else. If the developer could be persuaded to go this route, hundreds of desperately needed apartments could be built there. Moreover, we need city government to provide incentives to the developer to make at least 50% of the housing affordable. There is enough luxury housing in this city already; we need places for lower-wage earners to live closer to where the jobs are.

Of course, if the stadium gets built, I would be fairly content if the old stadium site on Glenwood was redeveloped for dense housing. But housing of the scale we need is less appropriate in that neighborhood than it is in the city center.

Tim Ernst, Boise

Californians

Read article in LA Times about Wayne Richey wanting to keep Californians out of the state because they are raising real estate prices. I have an idea that I will give away for free. Use tariffs like President Trump does against China but against Californians wanting to move to Idaho. Have a 10% or more tax on home purchases from people from out of state and use the money to help low income people from Idaho to purchase homes. I think it would be legal.