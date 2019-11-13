Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Politics, Constitution, taxes

Politics

Lobbyists are known to wine and dine politicians, promise high-paid, cushy jobs or board of director positions when retiring or not reelected, contribute many dollars (directly or through a PAC) to election campaigns, and who knows what other perks. In return, lobbyists expect the politicians to sponsor certain legislation and/or vote a certain way on issues of interest. And that, my friends, is quid pro quo, whether it’s spoken aloud, or is a tacit understanding.

So maybe Trump is right. It does appear as if the Democrats are running a witch hunt. At the very least, Democrat actions seem to me to be two-faced and disingenuous, as I’m sure many of them have engaged in, or been a party to, conduct of this sort. It almost seems to be standard operating procedure, regardless of party affiliation.

So to all those Democrats suffering from “cranial rectosis,” and to the many Republicans who act like lemmings, I say to you, “Let go of the ego, and get over yourselves. Start running this country the way it should be run. Learn the art of compromising, and doing the right thing, instead of just doing that which is purely politically driven or expedient.”

James Miller, Boise

Consitution over party

Constitution over party. Every one of our senators and representatives put their hands on the Bible and swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. Now more than ever we need them to abide by their oath. This president has violated Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution. Impeachment for treason (Ukraine), bribery (Ukraine) and other high crimes and misdemeanors (using the power of the office for personal gain, G7 summit at Doral). Please look beyond your party and do your job defending our Constitution.

Rich Randolph, Boise

Property taxes

I’ve been a Nampa resident only 18 months but have already faced a property tax increase as well as two votes for additional property tax increases (and I voted against both of them). I wouldn’t be surprised to see more states push for a Proposition 13 solution such as that implemented in California. Folks, especially those on low or fixed incomes, shouldn’t be taxed out of their homes. Property taxes shouldn’t be increased more than 2% a year, and properties shouldn’t be reassessed until ownership changes hands (especially when home value increases primarily due to housing shortages). My income is fixed, and I don’t benefit financially from higher property values unless/until I sell my home. Until then, please stop trying to tax me out of it.