Letters to the editor: Trump, property taxes, socialism

Letters to the Editor

Trump

The elephant in the room, Donald Trump, has lost the trust of the American people. With or without an impeachment inquiry, we cannot trust that the president is acting on the best interest of the American people. Knowing now that he abused the power we instilled in him to request a campaign favor from a foreign government makes his continued service as president untenable. It begs the question, is this the only time he has used the office of the president for personal gain? How can we trust any further actions he may take as president if we constantly question his motive? I fail to see how the party you belong to could change your ability to trust that President Trump is acting in the best interest of Americans. He may be impeached, he may not be re-elected or he may serve a second term, but regardless, he will do so without the trust. The office of the president is the highest honor Americans bestow on a fellow citizen. The president has a responsibility to put the American people first and to maintain our trust.

Ken Azbill, Boise

Voter intimidation

In response to Hayley Harding’s Oct. 30 article: “Landlords letter on Boise election seen as voter intimidation.” This article did a masterful job of fanning flames and dwelling on the improbability of “voter intimidation,” “veiled threat,” and using press-power to cheaply cast Mr. Scott as the villainous landlord. Just as a magician uses distraction to help their trick succeed, that article seeks to stir emotion and outrage to distract from the real merits of Mr. Scott’s message. I looked at my records. Since 2012 my property taxes have doubled...in less than seven years doubled. That’s 10.4% compound-annual-growth-rate (CAGR). But during this same interval, online calculators show U.S. inflation grew at only 1.61% CAGR. Tax on Boise properties have grown over six times faster than cost-of-living when city leaders have proposed a $125 million library, a sports park that won’t fit downtown, and other out-sized vanity projects. The Statesman does a disservice to hardworking renters and property owners by dismissing any link between rampant property tax growth and rents and housing affordability. When taxes grow six times faster than cost-of-living, rents surely go up and housing affordability down. Voters need to know this, rather than being led to believe Mr. Scott is an evil villain.

Jon W. Bolt, Boise

Socialism

A lot has been said about socialism. The majority of it is negative, but are not we already showing socialism in America? Think about it, when a state gives a tax cut to a company to move to their state with no guarantee of providing jobs for the people already living here, is not that Socialism? When the federal government gives tax credits for one company to buy another, is not that Socialism.

Now we have a lot of free trade agreements with various countries that are socialistic. Now, that is like a person that opens a pizza parlor on Main Street, and right next door another pizza parlor opens but this one is subsidized by the state. Does it make sense to do business that way?

We knew China is communistic and subsidizes their companies, which is no different than our tax laws. Say Company A buys a small company, they then undercut the price of their product to run out all the competition in the area, is that not subsidizing that company?

So we are already in a socialistic system in America, but it appears it only provides benefit to the stockholders, not the workers.