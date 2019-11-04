Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Simpson, mental health, Trump

Rep. Simpson

Mike Simpson was recently quoted in the Washington Post saying, “You have to go out and try to defend (President Trump).” No, you don’t. Simpson seems to be drawing a false equivalency between a criminal who happens to further his political agenda (I’m not even sure how he is doing that at this point, but I digress) and a good man like President Obama who did not further his personal politics. There is no comparison. And deep down, I know he knows it.

We are way, way past the point where Simpson can continue to justify his votes supporting the monster in the White House. Way past. We have been begging him to put country above party since the day after the election. We are right, and I think it is time for him to admit that. It’s time to support impeachment. It’s time to stop playing coy. It’s time to lead.

Lori Burelle, Boise

Mental health treatment

In reference to the article from Sept. 25 about Idaho children being sent out of state for mental health treatment, I just want to add a “me, too.” However, while it’s not ideal to have a child spend months far from home receiving treatment for extreme mental health needs, that’s not the biggest problem. Sending a child with a severe treatment need to a specialized facility that can truly meet their needs can be life-saving. The problem happens when the needs are not quite severe enough to need that level of care, and there is nothing in between. When weekly counseling is not enough, but a psychiatric residential treatment facility is too much, what can we do? And when a child is ready to return home from a residential facility, do they just magically go back to weekly counseling and all is well? We need to focus on developing intensive community services, in-home and in-school help, both to prevent the need for intensive residential treatment and to facilitate the transition home after such treatment.

Vanessa Morgan, Boise

Trump

The supporters/apologists for our president’s malevolent behavior represent the triumph of rationalization over reason.