Letters to the editor: Trump, Risch, camping ban

Trump

In response to Dee Wolfe’s letter Oct. 16, yes, Trump did put conservative judges in the Supreme and Superior courts. Yes, he did recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Yes, he did speak to the UN about religious persecution. I support all of those actions. Yes, God allowed Trump to be elected. God allows every president to be elected. But why do Christian Republicans continue to support Trump? Every time Congress wants to investigate Trump, it’s a witch hunt, but when he accused Hillary Clinton of being a traitor and had the FBI investigate, that wasn’t a witch hunt. Clinton cooperated, and the FBI found nothing. In this latest “witch hunt,” Trump won’t cooperate and fires and repudiates anyone on his staff that does. Why won’t he turn over his tax returns? The media claims that since Trump took office, he has made 13,450 false or misleading claims. That’s ridiculous. Okay, well what if only 1,300 (less than 10%) were really false or misleading? And if only 130 (1%) were actually outright, blatant lies? Are you okay with 130 lies? If Trump’s news to his supporters contains 1,300 false or misleading claims....that makes Trump’s news, clearly, fake news.

Donna Schmelzenbach, Nampa

Sen. Risch

Sen. Risch’s recent comments on the meeting between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi led me to believe that he has forgotten the years of disrespect that his GOP colleagues heaped upon President Obama. “Congressional Republicans have turned down requests for White House meetings, refused to return the president’s call and walked out of budget talks. [And] Speaker John A. Boehner became what historians say was the first ever to tell a sitting president that no, he could not deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on the date of his choice.” NY Times 2011.

While Sen. Risch may forget history, his constituents don’t.

Matthew Allen, Boise

Trump

A lot of my fellow Republicans appear to have lost their moral/ethical compasses (not least among them, Idaho’s senators) regarding Donald Trump. The solution is simple: Any time Trump does or says something, ask yourself if you’d be okay with a president from the other party doing or saying the very same thing. If your answer is “yes,” then it passes the test. If the answer is “no,” you need to ask yourself why that’s okay with you.

Jeff Crowell, Meridian

World population

I’m wondering how to feed the world, which is probably over-populated. I know the higher the population, the more mouths to feed, and ethically, we must feed them all. The challenge is this: to change attitudes that lead to population growth. Worldwide, for example, there are those who think sons are better than daughters, so wives keep trying for sons. Girls the age of 11 can be married and forced to start bearing children. At times, a family may only educate sons, thinking women don’t need education because they’ll only be wives and mothers. The more enlightened both sexes are, the more likely they are to wait longer to marry and have kids. Something similar holds true for teenage girls: The more promise they see for themselves, the more likely they are to wait until marriage and after college when they know they can provide for kids to have sex.

Bryn C. Hayes, Boise

Camping ban

Allowing people to camp wherever they would like makes the situation a malignancy upon us all. Look at cities that succumbed to ideology. L.A., San Francisco, Portland, Seattle. Don’t avoid the facts of history which are unpleasant and inconvenient. Boise has programs to help people get off the streets and continue on the path of “self sufficiency.” It is always better to provide a “hand up” and direct efforts to address homelessness and the root cause – mental issues, drugs, situational homelessness.

I look to anyone who can point to anywhere where public camping has had long-term beneficial effects. Boise city camping ban is good for our beloved Boise – allowing camping is bad policy. In place in Boise for decades, the ordinance is infrequently used due to the availability of shelter beds and an emphasis on community policing. Taking away the camping ban will encourage transients to move here. It is important to have leaders in City Hall who will continue to support the ordinance as it makes it ways through the courts. Lauren McLean for mayor does not support the camping ban. Please keep this critical issue in mind as you hear candidates share their views on the ordinance.

Lynn Bradescu, Boise

F35

Now the Air Force is seeking approval for low-level supersonic flight across rural southern Idaho, northern Nevada and eastern Oregon. The proposal includes the ability to “descend at supersonic speed” and “allow use of topographic features of mountainous terrain to mask the aircraft.” This means flying low-level in the valleys and river canyons below the level of surrounding mountains to achieve “terrain masking.” Descending at supersonic speeds focuses the supersonic sound cone directly toward the ground, greatly amplifying its impact. This can cause property damage and has driven people from their homes in northern Nevada. This seems to be part of a three-pronged strategy which includes evaluating Gowen Field in Boise for siting of the F-35, the loudest supersonic jet fighter ever produced, and seeking authorization to conduct war simulation over communities across southern Idaho. Don’t let the Air Force fly under the radar on this. It could change the character of our entire region. Public meetings are being held in November around the region. Boise is Nov. 6, at the Riverside Hotel, 5-8 p.m.

Brian Goller, Boise

Grassroots campaign

Idaho has three Democratic candidates running for the U.S. Senate, but I was the only one to file a third-quarter financial disclosure report with the Federal Elections Commission on Oct. 15. According to my report, my campaign raised $18,204.16, while apparently neither James Vandermaas nor Travis Oler reached the $5,000 mandatory reporting minimum. Current Republican Sen. Jim Risch has raised $922,177.09.

My campaign is a grassroots effort. As of Sept. 30, 392 people have made donations to my campaign. This averages out to $34.53 each. I have worked long hours and driven hundreds of miles to get this far. From Coeur d’Alene to Rexburg and beyond, I have gathered hundreds of signatures to get my name on the ballot. I want signatures from as many counties as I can get, and that takes road work. I made a loan of $1,500 to my campaign.

I am the first woman to run for the U.S. Senate in Idaho since Gracie Pfost ran in 1962. Pfost lost the race 49% to 51% to Rep. Len Jordan, who had been appointed to fill the seat left vacant when Rep. Henry Dworshak died.

Nancy L. Harris, Boise

CofI Coyotes

2019 is shaping up to be a championship football year for the College of Idaho Coyotes. The undefeated Coyotes are marching toward possibly their first NAIA Championship ever. Football is a man's sport and all who have ever suited up and played know firsthand the raw adrenaline rush of the opening kickoff, blocking or tackling. It is both excruciatingly exciting and extremely frightening all at the same time. The ultimate test of wills.

These contests are best observed live on fall Saturday afternoons. So take young men to these contests brimming with testosterone overflow. Or maybe be a mentor to someone older who would just love being included. Also bring the ladies as they will truly enjoy these matches of young men being men.

The stadium will be filling up as the C of I is already third in the nation for NAIA home game attendance, however we really need to be No. 1. As a result, the fans will get a much higher caliber of play from both gridiron squads. Like a recent game, absolute nail biters where the lead changes after every score and nobody leaves until the final buzzer sounds.

Jeffrey Jensen, Caldwell

Elizabeth Warren

Born in 1929 at the height of America’s great recession, “dream big” was the best advice ever given me by my parents, Huntsville High School teachers and Sam Houston State professors. Having made a hole-in-one 58 years ago, saved enough money to cross the finish line and checked off most items on my bucket list, I saved my biggest dream for last. The country that I love and has been so good to my family is dangerously speeding in the wrong direction down a one-way street. We’ve had good, bad and great presidents but have now chosen to be governed by the worst. This is creating a national emergency that requires the biggest dream of my life.

Elizabeth Warren’s performance on the campaign trail, her remarkable life story and determination to reform our rigged political system makes her the president America needs for democracy’s survival. Warren must win a landslide victory in 2020 or see her political reform dreams dashed by a Republican “block everything” Senate. I’m again dreaming big but hope Elizabeth Warren wins the nomination and begs or somehow convinces Michelle Obama to become her running mate. These incredible women will unite and make America proud again.

Alston Jones, Boise

Camping ordinance

As discussions about the Boise camping ordinance have come to the forefront in recent weeks, the Central District Board of Health feels the need to weigh in on the matter. Housing is a social determinant of health, and we are encouraged by recent efforts to address this issue at the local level. However, we are also very concerned about the public health implications of homeless encampments in our community. People living unsheltered typically lack access to sanitation and safe food storage options. They are also particularly vulnerable to illness due to the stress of living unsheltered. Cities around the West are grappling with unsanitary conditions such as trash, human waste, rodent infestations, and used needles that can lead to illness among residents of encampments and the surrounding communities. Outbreaks of hepatitis A, tuberculosis and typhus have occurred in communities where the encampments were allowed to continue.

We urge elected officials to continue to develop solutions to housing instability. However, we also feel that it is necessary to be realistic about the public health implications of homeless encampments, both to those who temporarily live in them and to the public in general.

Betty Ann Nettleton, Central District Health Board Chair, Boise

Trump

Years from now, when the full extent of President Trump’s corruption and incompetence is exposed, Republicans will distance themselves from his administration. They’ll lie to themselves and everyone else with lame excuses. They’ll whine, “I didn’t know.” They’ll claim, “I gave him the benefit of doubt.” They’ll cry, “It wasn’t obvious at the time.” They’ll say, “I just couldn’t believe those accusations.”

They’ll come up with myriad excuses for not recognizing what 56 percent of Americans know for certain: Trump is a racist, greedy, unqualified poser who lied his way into the presidency.

Trump’s racism has been proven in court at least three times, and his business corruption has been successfully challenged several other times.

There is and will be no excuse for not recognizing Trump’s unsuitability to the presidency. All the excuses that Republicans use to support Trump are nothing but whitewash covering up their own racism, greed and corruption.

Paul Oman, Moscow

Vote Arnold

Ms. Arnold indicates that she can bring consensus to Boise City Hall. I have to seriously question that. Mayor Bieter has stated that Ms. Arnold is one of the most contentious public servants that I’ve ever been around. And it shows up.” In her dealings with the city of Stanley she has filed five lawsuits since 2009. Three of these cases have been dismissed and two settled out of court. This clearly indicates a willingness to fight over an issue, not resolve it. While she was on the ACHD Board, ACHD spent about $30,000 to study the rebuilding of a private bridge on a gated road leading to Arnold’s and another property (Idaho Statesman Nov. 13, 2019). These actions clearly demonstrate her desire for open efficient and ethical government. Boise clearly needs the leadership of someone who has a demonstrated ability to bring people together.

Michael Warren, Boise

Vote Pierce

We are new to Eagle. We are moving from California because of the state it is in. No need to remind you of what has happened there.

We find Eagle is in the same predicament, much to our disappointment. We have researched and met with, spoken to and read many comments on the state of Eagle. The people don't want high-density, low-income housing. The people want to maintain the integrity of the rural feel and want a mayor who is in touch with them. The current mayor and council have not been transparent nor truthful to Eagle. Developers have been given "carte blanche" to build as much as they desire.

Eagle needs a change. I believe Jason Pierce is the one. He is clear-headed, extremely personable and approachable. I asked about Avimor, and he explained, to annex Avimor with Eagle gives him, as mayor, and the people the power to decide how to build it and keep it as controlled growth.

We also believe Brad Pike and Charlie Baun are the right ones for City Council. We are also very impressed with Bill Stone for fire commissioner.