Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Star, Republicans, mayor

Star votes

I have been very fortunate to know many of the candidates in the municipal elections here in Ada County – Boise, Eagle, Meridian, Kuna and Star. Many are dedicated, financially responsible and community-minded individuals, a great group of candidates this year. But how does the general public get information about candidates? Some candidates have web pages but they tell little about how they will deal with the impact of growth, nor how they will deal with the needs of their communities. We will need more schools, more jail cells, DMV offices, fire stations, police officers, more, more, more not to mention infrastructure, water treatment plants and roads. How will these individuals manage the impact and additional cost to the taxpayer? But more than anything, we need people to come out and vote. We need to tell the candidates what we want and would like to see for our communities.

In Star, we have a unique opportunity to elect three individuals who are community minded and fiscally responsible. Trevor Chadwick for Mayor, Mike Olsen for City Council and Kevin Deats for City Council. Please consider these three gentlemen as you do your research but please get out and vote.

John Tomkinson, Star

Republicans

It is time for our representatives in the Republican party to decide if they are Trumplicans or Republicans. If they are fine with the president of the United States of America abandoning our ally to be slaughtered – they are a Trumplican. If they are fine with their president requesting a foreign power for assistance in a domestic election – they are a Trumplican. If our representatives are fine with seeing, “Fine people on both sides” – they are a Trumplican. A trillion-dollar deficit with full employment and a strong economy is A-ok? A Trumplican denies climate change; think about that.

The Republican party used to stand for the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, strong foreign relations. It seems like Mitt Romney is the only Republican in the U.S. Senate. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, you will all be labeled as Trumplicans for the duration of your terms in office if you cannot muster the strength to speak out. Do they really want the Republican party brand to be Donald F. Trump for the next four years, 14 years, 40 years?

Now is the time to stand up and separate yourself from the Trumplicans.

Mike Willett, Boise

Vote McLean

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Lauren McLean for over five years. She’s an excellent leader, a hard-working mom and neighbor, someone who treats others with dignity and respect, and a champion on causes we care about. She loves Boise and has always fought to protect the best things about this place, in particular our Foothills and open spaces. Lauren doesn’t protect the status quo: She focuses on what’s possible.

And she showed me what was possible when I first ran for the Legislature five years ago in a competitive primary. Lauren was the only elected official who took a chance on me and supported me publicly. I didn’t have the establishment power behind me, but Lauren took notice of my work in the community as a women’s center director and an advocate of sexual assault survivors; she believed in me and supported me. Because of Lauren, I’ve been able to do good work for the people of Idaho. We need leaders who can see the potential in others and who have the vision to create talented teams to move us forward as a city as we navigate tough challenges.

Join me in electing Lauren McLean on Nov. 5.