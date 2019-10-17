Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Elections, Trump, climate

Support Danley

I wholeheartedly support Karen Danley for Seat 1 on the Boise City Council. Karen is an educator, businesswoman and community activist who taught in the Boise School District for over 20 years. Her experience stands out well above competitors, and this experience is integral for the job of councilwoman. She served on the Ridge to Rivers 10-year master plan, and she was appointed to the Ada County Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Ada County Open Space & Trails Board as the vice chair. She is currently serving on the Northwest Neighborhood Association Board. Karen’s goals are to reestablish the city’s priorities, such as making prudent fiscal policies to reduce the burden of rising property taxes, as well as serve as a voice for underrepresented neighborhoods. She has the skill and experience with collaborating among leaders on critical issues, such as growth and the environment. She believes in sustainable growth that offers diverse housing choices, while preserving the character of our neighborhoods. Karen is a woman of integrity who will serve the citizens of Boise well on the commission. Check her out on www.danleyforboise.com, and please vote for her in this election.

Mary Lou Morrisey, Boise

Absolute right

Recently our president, in his “great and unmatched wisdom” asserted that he has an “absolute right” to confer with other countries to obtain information on potential political rivals to be used as he chooses.

Let’s explore his concept of “absolute right.” Does it cover the dissolution of a Congress that displeases him? Elimination of the second amendment? Expatriation of those without European pedigree? Voiding democratic elections by declaration? Declaring abortions to be illegal except for persons without European pedigree? Allow him to create titles of royalty as is customary in nations with a feudal history? Requiring oaths of fealty from Supreme Court justices? Allow him to carve “independent states” from existing states for his royalty? Quashing investigation of activities that would subject you or me to legal jeopardy? Allow him to misinform and prevaricate without regard to consequence? Just a few quick thoughts regarding our current president.

Sens. Risch and Crapo, Reps. Fulcher and Simpson, think about your oath of office and duty to represent Idaho versus cowering in fear of the president. If it comes to a vote, stand tall in favor of the Constitution and repudiate those who assert an “absolute right” to dismantle the republic.

Mark Peterson, Eagle

Sen. Risch

Sen. Jim Risch is компромат — compromised. He should recuse himself from decisions and vacate his Senate Foreign Relations committee chair for discussions relating to Ukraine.

According to Federal Election Commission records, on Nov. 13, 2013, Risch met with three lobbyists from Mercury Public Affairs — Vin Weber, Ed Kutler and Michael McSherry. They were lobbying on behalf of the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, a “think tank” set up by Paul Manafort and Rick Gates to front for Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Russia Party of Regions. On Dec. 4, 2013, Weber, Kutler and McSherry each contributed $1,000 to the Jim Risch for U.S. Senate Committee. These funds came from Ukraine/Russian oligarchs laundered through Manafort’s ECFMU. Weber, Kutler, and McSherry operated as unregistered foreign agents.

U.S. law prohibits your receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals or contributions made by one person in the name of another. As a member of the Senate foreign relations committee, Risch must have been particularly aware of these restrictions, yet he accepted the tainted money.

While the lobbyists have tried retroactively to update their foreign lobbying disclosures, there is no record of Risch’s campaign having returned the unlawful $3,000 donation that helped finance his 2014 reelection.

Gary E. Richardson, Boise

Mayor Bieter

I found your front-page exclusive of Mayor Bieter very interesting. I observed Bieter on my cul-de-sac, Saturday, Oct. 5. He drove onto my street, parked at the end of my cul-de-sac and began walking and looking down at his phone. He then dropped off his election flyer at select homes, walked back to his car and drove away. I was standing at the end of my driveway, no more than 30 feet from him. He never looked up from his phone to engage or check his surroundings. He was in his normal bubble as I’ve experienced this behavior from him in the past. He’s out of touch with his citizens. Or it could be he just wasn’t comfortable being out of downtown and the north end. I thought the mayoral position was non-partisan.

Jen Hays Ryan, Boise

Impeachment

Sen. Mike Crapo during the Clinton impeachment ordeal. Hypocrite much? “While most of the national attention has focused on the tawdriness of this matter, this intense fixation on sensationalism diverts attention from the true issues – the true issues related to abuse of the power of the presidency, perjury, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.”

Statement Dec. 20, 1998: “Tampering with the truth-seeking functions of the law undermines our justice system and the foundations on which our freedoms lie. All Americans must abide by the rule of law, including the president of the United States, who is the highest official in the land and who has the additional duty to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed.”

Otto Sayas, Sandpoint

Sen. Risch

“You’ve Got The Wrong Guy.” Jim Risch, Sept. 16, 2019. This quote is from our chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in response (here in Boise actually) to inquiries on challenging the actions of our president regarding international affairs. I could not agree more and I nominate this quote as a premium election slogan.

Michael Dempsey, Boise

Trump

How low our Congress has sunk when that Adam Schiff read a made-up script to Congress, pretending it was a transcript of the president’s conversation with the Ukranian president. It’s treason. Schiff’s lies ought to be the subject of investigation and discipline, but they’re not because party is more important than honesty. While working on the impeachment of Judge Thomas Porteous in 2010, Schiff said, “His (Porteous’) longstanding pattern of corrupt conduct, so utterly lacking in honesty and integrity demonstrates his unfitness to serve...” Look at yourself, Schiff, Nancy and her party have been pouting like little kids since President Trump got elected, trying to find some dirt they could dig up. When they couldn’t find a thing after all this time, their Adam Schiff tried to present his fabricated “transcript” as “evidence” and when he got caught in the lie, he tried calling it a parody. There is no depth to which they will not sink to get what they want. It’s embarrassing. This is supposed to be the United States, not some sleazy anarchy.

Get over it, crybabies. Trump is president and a darn good one. If you want to find wrongdoing, look in the mirror.

Darryl Ford, Caldwell

Constitution

We are all tired of the politics in this country. Behind the politics lay a deeper problem. Many lose it when Nazi Germany is brought in to political discussions; they immediately think of the Holocaust. The point to be made is how Nazi Germany was established. The use of propaganda was instrumental, combined with threats to those who did not agree with the party message. Read about Joseph Goebbels and his propaganda machine. Fox News is a carbon copy. Freedom of the press did not mean the press was to promote lies to the American people.

Few people have actually taken time to study the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or the Declaration of Independence. Now would be the time. My respect for Mitt Romney comes from his honesty in the face of tyranny. Sadly we have no one representing our state with no record of corruption, strong morals, or an ethical bone in their body. Party should never come before country.

Today I am reminded of why Idaho is ranked so low in education. Keep people uneducated and they will never know the truth or how to do the research to find it on their own.

Carrie Huskinson, Nampa

Vote The Cabin

This year, I’m voting for the quiet candidate. The Boise native who’s given nearly 80 years of service to this community. Rooted in this city and reflective of its values, my candidate has toiled without compensation, loyally and largely unheralded. A modest, unassuming public servant who works far more than talks, even while facing eviction in a changing Boise increasingly unrecognizable to its longtime residents. The candidate, too, on which a lot of unnecessary abuse has been heaped lately, but one that’s borne it gracefully and stoically, in the spirit of “Boise Kind.”

This election, my candidate is “The Cabin.”

By voting “yes” on the two citizens’ oversight propositions on grand libraries and great stadiums, I’m voting for a future Boise in which dreams are grounded in reality, costs and consequences are fully disclosed, decisions are preceded by complete transparency with a city’s citizens and, finally, where cabins still matter.

David Klinger, Boise

Vote Litte Roberts

Anne Little Roberts has what it takes to be Meridian mayor. I have had the privilege of serving on the Meridian City Council for the last four years with Anne Little Roberts, and prior to that we were both small business owners. Now, she is running for mayor of Meridian.

While serving on the Meridian City Council, Anne has represented the city as liaison to Meridian Parks and Recreation, Meridian Historical Preservation Commission, Meridian Police and Fire Departments and with our Public Works Department. She is currently a member of the Air Quality Board.

She is always prepared and well briefed on the issues that come before the City Council. She has proven to be a thoughtful listener and has a knack for getting to the heart of any issue before the council. Anne is a champion for Meridian businesses, and she has a unique understanding of small business needs because of her six years working with local Meridian businesses as the Meridian Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Anne Little Roberts has what it takes to be our next mayor, and I urge you to vote Anne Little Roberts on Nov. 5.

Genesis Milam, Meridian City Council

Initiative 2

I am not going to tell you how to vote on Initiative 2, concerning the sports stadium, but I do want to point out one thing you may not have noticed. If Initiative 2 passes, there can be no stadium built using public or private funding. That means that if a group of developers come forth and want to build a stadium on their own dime, we cannot allow them to do so without having yet another election.

The inclusion of private funding, in my opinion, is both deliberate and sneaky – hoping people will vote against public money for a stadium, not realizing they’re banning private funding, as well. I think the people behind Initiative 2 are largely people who don’t want a stadium at all – because they live up on the rim and don’t want their view diminished. As someone who has had his view greatly diminished by subdivisions that were not subject to a vote, I have little sympathy for them, they are NIMBYs (not in my backyard) of the worst sort – sneaky ones.

Please make sure you understand what you are voting for.

Don Reading, Boise

Boise Climate Now

Mayor Bieter announced his Boise Climate Now campaign to address climate change during his 2019 State of the City address, and provided examples of what the city has accomplished to date in the recent In the Know newsletter. Before getting all warm and fuzzy, consider this is the same mayor that was in charge when foothill removal developments such as Harris North were approved. An entire hilltop was removed to make way for new homes in East Valley. Aside from the permanent scar this development has had on the beauty and the view of the foothills from the valley below, thousands upon thousands of cubic yards of soil have been moved from one place to another, all for the benefit of those few that can afford to live there and the developer, Boise Hunter Homes. In return, many thousands of tons of CO2 have been released into the valley air, along with dust and other pollutants. So please Mayor Bieter, hopefully Boise voters will have enough common sense to send you and your sanctimonious efforts of “Boise Climate Now,” which will never come close to offsetting the damage to the climate this one development has caused, packing on Nov. 5.

Andrew J. Schenk, Boise

Trump

I’ve been thinking about the White House and feeling a little angry about it. I don’t care what party it belongs to, what makes you think that matters? We’ve got a cheat and a phony in the White House. I say we strike that number from the numeric system, throw it out; forget it ever happened, and never speak of it again.

Den Drouillard, Boise

Meridian Growth

I am glad the mayor of Meridian is leaving. Every mayor in the valley should be voted out for allowing all this over-growth. The roads and traffic are terrible, and they didn’t make the builders pay for making the roads four lanes. My taxes are through the roof and Social Security money doesn’t go far. I myself will not vote for any mayor that does not stop the building and building permits for all these subdivisions.