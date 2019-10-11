Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Trump, Fish & Game, mayor

Trump

About two and a half years ago, we first learned about the Washington, D.C., swamp, and I just thought it was political rhetoric. I was so wrong. The swamp is so real and has revealed quite a mob, so deeply infected by its toxins and poisons. I did not know the mob could be so angry, bitter and full of hatred. Isn’t hate speech a crime?

For these two and a half years, the Democrats have tried to destroy our president, with their intent to see him fail. The Democrats have failed over and over, grasping at anything to crucify President Trump. I believe they have failed to check city street camera files. I’ll bet he has run a yellow light, or maybe even jaywalked.

Though for a different reason, 2,000 years ago the mob also cried “crucify him.” Another mob caught a woman who had made a bad choice and wanted to stone her to death. Jesus said to the mob, “Which one of you is perfect? Then you throw the first stone.”

The Dems have some pretty swamp-soiled hands from all the mud they’ve thrown. I could suggest how to make America great again... how about a little humility and forgiveness?

Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise

Fish & Game headquarters

“Idaho Fish and Game plans to replace its headquarters” (9-29-19) for $19 million. Yes, they do need it, as the existing building is way overcrowded. After a 30-year lease they will have paid $36 million. There is also the cost of moving, twice, and remodeling where they move into. What I have a problem with is the state of Idaho purchased the HP campus for $110 million to make it a center for state offices. There are no tax dollars used by Fish and Game because they are funded by licensing, permits and grants. However, is this a prudent use of funds when space is already existing? They could lease less than the 72,000 square feet of the proposed new building at the Chinden campus and turn the existing building into an education center with hunter education classes, public meeting room, exhibits and still sell licenses there. They could also open a licensing point of sale at the new office complex on Chinden. Leasing space with the state, it would take Fish and Game 28 years to equal the cost of building, excluding maintenance and utilities. We as taxpayers should question this use of these funds.

Kevin Best, Boise

Flu shots

Writing as a bystander of the post made by Bradley Bigford and the article written about it in the Idaho Statesman. This man felt the need to mock, laugh at, and discredit any commenter that questioned the safety of the flu shot he would be administering. He even commented on how much he loved the “anti-vax” attention he was getting. I was shocked to see him assume the victim role and accuse concerned citizens of attacking him for simply asking him hard questions. Any medical professional who cares about the well-being of their patients would welcome this with open arms and open ears. It is never OK to bully and discriminate against people, and I’m saddened you gave him the platform to continue his behavior.

Shalee Brindley, Meridian

Vote for Cortney

Councilwoman Maryanne Jordan apparently feels the race for mayor is between Mayor Bieter and Council President Lauren McLean. Jordan chooses to ignore the most exciting candidate running for Boise Mayor, Cortney Nielsen. Cortney is brash, honest, and outspoken. While Bieter and McLean give the glib and polished answers we expect from career politicians, Cortney says yes, no, or I don’t know.

Maryanne is correct about one thing, Bieter is not afraid to face problems head-on. If Dave Bieter decides that the citizens of Boise have no right to vote on an $85 million library project, he says so. If Bieter decides that we need to spend $11 million on a Parisian architect, we spend $11 million on a Parisian architect. If Mayor Dave decides we need to spend $116 million on a 16-block toy train system, then we spend $116 million on a toy train system.

Let Maryanne Jordan vote for Bieter. I am voting for Cortney.

Pete Peterson, Boise

Brown water

Brown water, flushing used to be regular required maintenance. Flushing the system a temporary solution? Before Suez, the water company used to flush the system every year or two to clear the rust and particulate out. (I don’t remember United Water doing it but the company before did.) Why is it only a temporary solution now, and why are they not doing it now? Ripping off the people of Boise, as always. Every time a new business takes over an old business, old regularly required maintenance items are lost.

It is Suez’s requirement and responsibility to provide clean, clear and fresh water to the people of Boise. The people are not responsible and should not be charged to clear it. It is Suez’s water and pipes causing it. Not the people’s responsibility.

Tim L. Tanton, Boise

Transplants

I am part of the problem. I moved to Boise five years ago, following my son and his family who came for quality of life and affordability. They couldn’t buy a house in the Bay Area. I couldn’t afford to retire at age 70 even after saving for decades. We are part of the plague descending on the Treasure Valley.

When I moved here I noticed the slower pace of life, the lack of traffic, minimal lines at services and, most especially, the friendliness and graciousness of the people. I could relax. We are in danger of losing this. It matters that we can hike in foothills mostly free of houses. It matters that we can drive from Boise to Eagle along Hill Road and feel the spaciousness of open countryside. It matters that even now the traffic is not horrendous and we don’t have to leave an hour early to make a 20-minute drive.

People are nice in Boise. We are in danger of finding out how that can change when nerves are chronically frayed by traffic, higher taxes and less breathing room. The developers come, make their profit and leave. We are left with the results. Vote.