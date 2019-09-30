Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Meridian, politics, salmon

Simison for mayor

I support Robert Simison for mayor of Meridian. He served 20 years as CFO for Micro 100 Tool Corp., community business partner in Meridian since 1985; also serving as treasurer for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce since 2012. Robert regularly provides the Meridian city update as chief of staff for Mayor Tammy de Weerd to the Chamber Board; answering questions and fairly presenting both sides of issues. Robert participates in the Chamber Economic Development Committee and is passionate about responsible growth for Meridian.

Robert engages the Meridian community, working to resolve the clear needs of Meridian for safe neighborhoods, education and transportation resulting from the amazing growth in Meridian from being in the national spotlight 10 years. He brings a balanced view to City Council meetings on development projects, zoning issues and matters affecting the Meridian citizens’ quality of life. He is closely involved in updating the city’s comprehensive plan, maintaining an effective and efficient city budget and led the creation of Meridian’s first strategic plan to help Meridian grow responsibly.

Please vote for Robert Simison to continue leading our city to new and creative heights in continuing in keeping Meridian one of the best places to live in this nation.

Michael Armstrong, Boise

Politics

Two years ago, The Atlantic (10/9/2017) had an article defining the Trump administration. An archaic word was used to describe that newly installed governing body. The word was “kakistocracy.” Kakistocracy came into usage in the 17th century from Greece and then fell into disuse. The word means a government made up of the most unscrupulous, corrupt, venal and inept people available. Now it’s back in vogue. Since that article was written, the situation has only worsened. A day doesn’t go by where we don’t have yet another example of the depths of the executive and Congress’ corrupt, self-serving morass. I previously believed that it couldn’t get any worse. Now I stand astounded wondering how much worse it will get.

Our legislative branch is so broken, the House passes bills that don’t even get a hearing in the Senate. The Senate majority leader is so enthralled to the president and PACs that the voices of the American people aren’t heard. The rest of the GOP senators are so afraid of being primaried, they don’t dare buck Trump. We are stuck with a dysfunctional cesspool that can only lead to a constitutional crisis before the Supreme Court, and that really scares me.

Gil Beyer, Sandpoint

Salmon recovery

Recently, I attended the Lewiston meeting of the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Group. I was fortunate to be invited to tag along on their Thursday bus tour of the Port and local hatcheries and Dworshak Dam operations. Most impressive was the tour of the Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery on the banks of the Clearwater River. This is a most modern and innovative facility doing significant work to restore our salmon and steelhead runs. Surprisingly, they are also working on restoring the lamprey eels for which Asotin is named.

The public meeting of the study group was largely devoted to briefings by the Nez Perce fisheries department. From the opening remarks of the tribal chairman, Shannon Wheeler, to the more detailed discussions of the tribe’s efforts in habitat restoration, spill operations and the thousands of years of tribal and salmon history, it was impressive to see the enthusiasm and professional competence of David Johnson, tribal fisheries manager, and the men and women of the Nez Perce fishery program.

It is important to note that from the chairman through the entire staff, the Nez Perce remain convinced that breaching the four Snake River dams is necessary for the fish.

Keith Carlson, Lewiston

Improve patient quality of life

Working in our community as a hospice chaplain and cancer advocate I witness firsthand the challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis: fear, anxiety and pain. Over time, these take a significant toll on quality of life. There is a promising field of medical care that changes care for those with a serious illness like cancer. Palliative care treats the whole patient, not just the disease. Specialized professionals can improve quality of life of the patient and their family through coordination of care, focusing on relief from pain and other symptoms of the disease and treatment. Not only can it improve patient experience and outcomes, it can reduce medical costs.

Last week, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge Sen. Crapo to support the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, a bill in Congress that would increase education of and access to palliative care. This bipartisan legislation could make a world of difference for cancer patients and their families.

Join me in thanking Sen. Crapo for following up by co-sponsoring this bill and encouraging him to help get it across the finish line.

Chad C. Estes, Boise

Taxes

Property tax relief isn’t just for the poor, everyday people retired or working need help. Yes they can pay their taxes but at what cost? That weekend away, necessary medications, a dinner out, a doctor visit, something special for a birthday, retirement, a child’s new bike, a summer camp, a donation are all passed by to meet property tax. Elected officials seem to ignore supporting school buildings or a fire station, the things people really want without a bond issue. Notice how nice the state and city buildings are? Ever notice how the property tax notices come out after the elections? Enough money to spend millions on proposed library design or a new baseball stadium but nary a word about property tax relief. How much good does it do the average person to have the value of their home increase? It’s your home, it’s where you live. When will we see elected officials serve those that are here rather than growth and tax revenue. Want to be the special best place? Keep it like it is. I like Boise as it was and perhaps as it is. Let’s have Boise be for us, the people of Boise. Born here 1947.