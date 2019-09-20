Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Senior games, Trump, environment

Idaho Senior Games, our 30th Anniversary was another huge success. In all, 790 men and women over 50 competed in 18 different sports and continued their commitment to lead an active lifestyle and in the process extend their quality of life. Led by pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, with 167 participants, we try to have something for everyone, regardless of your level of athleticism. Bocce ball, bowling, eight-ball pool and table tennis are activities that don’t require the ability to run and jump.

Every other year, the National Senior Games of America, hold a big event for all 50 states. This year it was held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and 13,711 athletes competed. Having just completed my eighth year as state coordinator, I am beginning to see that “Fitness is not about being better than someone else, it’s about being better than you used to be.” If you haven’t done anything to raise your heart rate for 20 or 30 years, we do have several walking events. Start walking with your neighbor or your favorite four-legged friend and by next August, you’ll be ready for the Idaho Senior Games. www.idahoseniorgames.org.

Mike Thornton, Boise

Digital-age politics encourages rage and passion. Passion is the enemy of analysis. Yearly, each of our 7.6 billion humans uses enough per capita energy to boil a fair-sized swimming pool. Developed countries consume four times this annually and have stemmed population growth.

An electric car battery requires over a half-million pounds of material processing. Constructing one wind turbine requires 45 tons of non-recyclable plastic/composite, 2,500 tons of concrete and 900 tons of steel. On an output basis, solar requires more steel and concrete and is primarily fabricated by Asia’s coal dependent electricity. Old-panel disposal to meet 2050 Paris Accords will result in over doubling the tonnage of all today’s discarded plastic. A Netherlands government study concludes “Renewable energy production is not possible with present-day technologies and annual metal production.”

Nuclear power can be made safe, compact, transportable, exportable and reliable. Thorium reactors leave little waste. With Gates funding and Harvard science, a Canadian facility extracts atmospheric CO2 and basically yields clean “gasoline.” Great solutions.

Globally, the worst environmental degradation primarily occurs in poverty-stricken regions that lack reliable energy, infrastructure, and education. Let’s get going, lead and place Idaho at the forefront.

Gerald E. Weitz, Viola

It’s been tough to take, at times impossible. This fluke president, this Electoral College president, with his ignorance of governmental functioning, his bumbling interaction with his own staff, his insulting approach to foreign policy, his absence of solutions to deal with domestic issues, his bizarre behavior concerning racial divides, and his hilarious massive public rallies portraying himself as someone that actually knows what he is doing and talking about on any given subject.

A total fool by any standard, but this elected fool outdid himself with the recent spate of mass killings with military grade assault weapons that murdered and wounded and maimed numerous innocent people, all provided by gun manufacturers in the name of the Holy Second Amendment and Corporate Profits.

And how did the Fool-in-Chief react? Fredo Trump spouted verbal drivel and clichés provided by the NRA to feed a waiting America looking for truthful explanations and positive leadership, thus reaffirming his proud status as the NRA’s highest paid toady. Fredo Trump dances around any meaningful gun control legislation questions like an obedient mouse, after which he flies off to Mar-a-Lago to carry Wayne Lapierre’s golf clubs.