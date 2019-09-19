Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Library, F35s, Constitution

Library!

When you’re in a hole and getting deeper, the easiest way out is usually to stop digging. Announcement that Boise’s proposed events center/library’s gone on temporary hiatus, while city budgeters grapple with escalating labor and materials costs and a now-skyrocketing estimated budget, is a wake-up call for Boiseans.

It’s time to stop digging. Return to the drawing board, for a project that’s less costly and less impactful, perhaps on a different, easier site altogether. There’s no shame in admitting a library that’s grown to a projected $104 million (even without all the trimmings) is a serious civic over-reach needing a complete re-boot. A revised plan that keeps The Cabin on-site, doesn’t wreck a school for another parking deck, reveals the fate of the adjacent Biomark property, better harmonizes its futuristic design with our Greenbelt, and gives citizens a more transparent budget would be advisable, for starters.

Voters, of course, will have their say this November on the two Boise Working Together propositions to inject greater citizen oversight into expensive governmental visions that risk going off the rails. But there’s no preventing leaders — or candidates vying to replace them —from calling “time out” right now

David Klinger, Boise

F35s

Seeing all the people in our valley fighting the Air Force placing a mission of F35s here disappoints me. Come back with me to 9/11 and be a half-mile from the Pentagon when the plane hit. Try being there, seeing the smoke, knowing many lives are lost, staying underground to be safe, not knowing when the next attack would happen, not being able to get home or call your relatives. Having friends and family close to the twin towers, not knowing if they are safe.

If we don’t let our military practice and train and do maneuvers around us, we will perish from another terrorist attack. The enemy forces are training, preparing, practicing. Shouldn’t we? Idaho is a target. We may feel safe here, but don’t be fooled. If the sound of a few flights a week are a bother, try the absolute silence of our nation’s Capitol under attack from extremists. In the silence, try not knowing if you’ll make it home at all or if our nation as we know it was going to cease to exist.

Rethink, please. We must be vigilant and stay ready for the next attack. Let the jets fly.

Laurie Allen, Eagle

Constitution Week

The week of Sept. 17 through 23 is celebrated by The Daughters of the American Revolution as United States Constitution Week. It commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. The Constitution is the cornerstone of our freedom. It was written to protect every American from abuse of power by government. American colonists fought, sacrificed and died to establish and preserve the freedoms now guaranteed to us by the Constitution.

When was the last time you read the United States Constitution? Do your children know what the Constitution is and have they read it? I challenge you to sit down as a family and read the document. You can find it on the internet, in the local library, or in book stores. With elections coming up next yea,r it is important you understand what it says and vote for the candidate who upholds the ideas as written in the U.S. Constitution. If you would like to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution check out Idaho State DAR site on the internet.