Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Guns, Statesman, F35

Gun laws

It’s interesting that Mitch McConnell (aka Moscow Mitch) stated that he wouldn’t bring a bill to reform gun laws to the floor of the Senate until he was sure that President Trump would sign it. Interesting. So for the six years that he continually brought bills to the Senate to repeal the ACA, he thought that Obama would sign those bills? I think not. We have got to get lobbyists out of politics so that our representatives in Congress will remember that they work for us, not their rich donors. The NRA has given huge donations to many Republican congressmen (and a few Democrats). Fear of losing those donations keeps them from fixing the background check loopholes, getting military rifles out of the hands of civilians, and keeping our citizens safe. Walmart, Kroger, Dick’s sporting goods store, and Walgreens seem to care more about human life than our congressmen. These mass shootings have got to stop. They only will stop if we strengthen gun laws and background checks. If our congressmen won’t protect us, our children and grandchildren, we have got to use our rights and vote them out of office.

Michal Voloshen, Boise

Thanks, Statesman

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Have to praise our local paper. The guest opinion piece by new transplant was great, and the humor much appreciated. I have to add: I was born in Idaho so I get a say...I can’t pronounce it “Boy-See.” Just can’t do it.

Amazing editorial to follow article about “We’ll Forgive You...we just won’t trust you in public office again.” We all need to recognize where we’re privileged (and not) and this is his spot, I think, after he said that he paid a “very heavy price.” ...perspective. And best of all was the Co-op article. What stood out was the board member’s quote that “the Co-op is meant to be a consumer-cooperative, not a workers-cooperative.” I think the point is: we’d all like it to be both.

Thanks you, guys.

Miriam Baumgartner, Boise

F35 mission

Gowen Field would be suitable for any number of missions. However, according to the USAF Environmental Impact Statement, Boise is not the best location for the loudest jet fighter in the USAF. There was over 120 Boise residents at the Sept. 5 public hearing to review the EIS.

I heard testimony in support of the F35 mission in Boise from General Sayler and a retired gentlemen from Star. The many other speakers were adamantly opposed. I am hoping that there was real value in the public hearing and not simply a “must do” requirement. In reality, there is no way or plan to mitigate the adverse quality of life impacts that will occur with the bed down if an F35 squadron at Gowen Field. Boise has outgrown the feasibility and livability of the F35 mission. That does not mean Boise is not suitable for another flying mission. Does it make sense to accommodate 85, F35 crew members at the expense of 272 unlivable homes and over 600 residents’ health and quality of life?

My November vote will be reserved for candidates who choose Boise’s current quality of life over the prestige of the F35 mission.

Betty Bermensolo, CDR/USNR, Boise

Trump

Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) were positively apoplectic when President Trump allegedly referred to some nations as “s-hole countries.” Members of the press were so outraged they sanctimoniously gave themselves awards for reporting on it. “Racist, racist, racist, racist,” they indignantly screamed.

But if you listen to these people attempt to justify de-facto open borders, the argument they basically make is this: “These people are trying to escape extreme poverty and violence! How can we turn them away when they are trying to flee such horrible conditions and vote Democrat?”

Hmmm. If I didn’t know any better, I’d swear that’s tantamount to an agreement with POTUS that these countries are, in fact, “s-hole countries.”

Phil Bridges, Nampa

Reclaim Idaho

I’m all for Reclaim Idaho’s plan to tax corporations and the rich 3% more in taxes to fund education. In early 2016, an Idaho newspaper found that corporate income taxes amounted to less than 3% of our state budget. With the 2017 GOP-Cult of Trump tax cut bonanza to corporations and the wealthy, along with our state adjustments, taxes that corporations and the rich pay are likely even less. We workers shelled out over 17% of that budget in sales tax and over 21% in income tax. Only the feds kicked in more with almost 35% of the budget.

Meanwhile, as our legislature was winding up in the early spring, statewide 10 to 12 school districts were holding tax levy or bond elections totaling just shy of half a billion dollars. Obviously how much the legislature funds education is not enough. Corporations complain they aren’t getting enough educated, trained workers. Start paying closer to your fair share, and a measly 6% of the state budget still doesn’t seem an adequate fair share for the schools, roads, fire and police protection, and so on we provide them.