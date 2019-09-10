Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Growth, politics, mayor

Growth

I have asked our state representatives to introduce legislation to curb the runaway assessments leading to property tax increases occurring in many locations throughout the state. I have been told that such legislation faces stiff resistance and only through public outcry will it see a chance for debate. My wife and I are retired, over 65, disabled (veteran, service related, and wife has MS) fixed income. In three years our home has increased in assessed value from 385K to 541K and we are fearful of being taxed out of our home in five years with the current rate of runaway property tax increases.

We are not the only family experiencing the increasing burden of assessment value and subsequent property tax increases as I am sure you are aware. I have asked our representatives to consider simple legislation driven by the voters such as California’s Proposition 13 to rein in the runaway tax “inflation” in Idaho. Let’s keep Idaho a great state to live, raise a family and retire in for now and for future generations.

Please report on this issue in The Statesman and make this issue front page news in Idaho.

Robert Ubry, Middleton

Politics

I am surprised at how many people want to be president of the United States and have little or no experience or proven track record. John Wooden is regarded as the greatest basketball coach of all time. He accumulated a winning percentage of .859 and won more NCAA championships than any other coach. But it took him from 1948-1964 to win his first NCAA championship. What does that teach us about a great leadership?

Too many of our current would-be political leaders don’t have experience, few have little or no outstanding credentials, many have no track record at all; and yet they feel qualified to manage and lead the greatest world power of all time. It doesn’t matter whether we are doing church work, running a business or building an empire, the problem is always the same — leadership. Greatness in leadership isn’t about charisma, good looks or popularity. It’s about succeeding at hard things. Someone once said, “If you would lift someone, you must be standing on higher ground.” “As it is with the priest, so it will be be with the people.”

Becoming president of the United States isn’t a popularity contest. It requires strong proven leadership.

Morris Bastian, Boise

Little Roberts for mayor

I have had the privilege of working with Anne Little Roberts for many years. I have had enough experience with her to be able to say, without hesitation or doubt, that she is honest, ethical, hard-working, attentive, fair, open-minded and completely focused on all aspects of Meridian.

Looking at the growth impact on Meridian now and in the years to come, I can’t think of a better person to get a handle on the broad spectrum of those issues, surround herself with the most competent people to do the best job for the residents and businesses involved, and always be hands-on during the process.