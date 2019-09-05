Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Boise views, letters, politics

Central Bench rim

Tom Ernst letter of Aug. 21, wrote that the Scotts were the only folks interested in maintaining the present view from the Central Bench rim. They are hardly alone. Even those of us who have no “view” wish to maintain that view of Boise. Everyone who looks up from their driving, biking or walking from the top of Americana hill appreciates the view of Boise and the parks. We appreciate the trees leafing out in spring, all the folks out and about on a summer day, the autumn beauty of the parks and the glorious snow-covered foothills in winter. The “view” belongs to all of us.

Currently, the buildings on Americana Terrace do not exceed four stories. They are barely visible, as would have been the original incarnation of the condo project years ago. As for commercial business and the effort to address Boise’s housing problems, that would easily fit on the north side of the river, where it would blend into the city. It would not blend visually into the park.

And then there is what ACHD would come up with to get all those folks onto Americana safely. Yikes. We need to maintain Boise’s view of Boise.

Pam Fraser, Boise

As a fan of letters to the editor I’m disappointed in what appears to be a new trend following a change in editors. I believe letters should address topics common to the majority of readers, be concise, to the point and logical in addressing issues. Attacking other writers’ point of view, discussing individual health issues and blaming “newcomers” (how do you know they are newcomers?) for poor driving habits, etc are not enlightening. Also, it appears that letters approaching the 200-word limit are the new norm. Verbosity should not be mistaken for quality discourse. I would welcome the new editor’s philosophy behind the letters to the editor section.

Bob Fritsch, Boise

BCT

Regarding an email from Boise Contemporary Theatre about renewing season tickets, this is the first email we have received about renewing for this year. We have some hesitation about continuing. I was not at all happy to hear about the firing of Matthew Clark and the seeming gutting of most of the staff. We have deeply appreciated the quality plays we have experienced over the years.

I am not at all satisfied with the explanation offered by the president/chairman of the board for the firing — words to the effect that it is not all that uncommon to part with a founding director after so may years. That is a feeble explanation at best. In my view, the board, like most boards of nonprofits, had little to do with the quality of the programming at BCT over the years. Board members come and go. Is it not the staff that has primarily shaped the quality product we have experienced over the years? This feels like a power play — with the wrong people on the “winning” side — in my view.

Count me disgusted at what has happened. For now, we will sit out any renewal of season tickets.

Jim Grunow, Boise

Broncos headline

Whoever writes the headlines for the Statesman needs to re-think their approach. “Boise State doesn’t blow its big-game moment?” Where did the inspiration for that one come from? When I opened the paper on Saturday and saw that, I felt disgusted.

How about something that gives those young men the credit they are due, like “Boise State Broncos stun Seminoles?”

Louise Jacobson, Boise

Politics

Following the money is an important tool of criminal investigators attempting to put bad guys in jail. America’s rigged political system isn’t officially a criminal enterprise, but voters in 2020 should “follow the money” before casting their ballot.

Wealthy individuals and corporations use campaign contributions to corrupt elected leaders and ensure favorable legislation; voters seeking political reform should be suspicious of any candidates they support. This ruling class appreciates Trump’s tax gifts, elimination of regulations, conservative Supreme Court appointments and will continue providing campaigning cash. The president’s loyal base of anti-immigration white supremacists, socially conservative Evangelicals, NRA and climate change deniers increases his campaign piggy bank.

Moderate Joe Biden or Progressive Elizabeth Warren will likely become Trump’s 2020 Democrat challenger. Warren’s refusing financial support from groups that have gamed our political system for decades. She’s counting on small donations from middle-class voters who trust her reform promises. Biden has generous support from wealthy Democrats after promising a return to “normal politics.” Unfortunately, normal is great news for those in power. Their Republican allies already believe corporate greed is “good” and they aren’t threatened by timid establishment Democrats who’re afraid of being labeled “socialists” if they agree with Warren’s promised political reforms.