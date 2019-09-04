Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Shootings, Trump, Broncos

Idaho Air Guard

Here are two scenarios, A & B, with a series of questions that can be answered by one or the other of these scenarios.

A: Keep the Idaho Air Guard based at Gowen Field in Boise

B: Move the Idaho Air Guard and base them at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The questions:

1. Which scenario is more likely to bring the F-35 as a mission to the Idaho Air Guard and have them based in Idaho?

2. Which scenario would win overwhelming support from the residents of Boise and southwestern Idaho?

3. Which scenario makes more economic sense to the Department of Defense due to duplication of services and facilities 40 air miles apart in these tight budgetary times?

4. Which scenario would more likely guarantee a long-term mission for the Idaho Air Guard?

5. Which scenario would more likely guarantee the long-term survival of Mountain Home Air Force Base?

I think if a person answers A to any of these questions, they are not being honest. It is time our elected leaders do something that makes economic sense, would have popular support and guarantee the long-term viability of both major employers.

Robert Bennett, Mountain Home

Mass shootings

I am appalled at the senseless loss of life occurring in our country due to the mass shootings and suicides, both of which are on the rise. As all Americans should, I respect the Constitution, including the Second Amendment (I have been a gun owner for more than 65 years). I also respect the Declaration of Independence, which states in part, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” When so many of us are denied life and the pursuit of happiness by simply going to a school, a church, a synagogue, a mosque, a concert, a movie, a store or driving our highways, our government has the duty to take action to protect us citizens. Thoughts and prayers haven’t worked. Nor have more than 20 years of talking about mental health. More guns have not made us safer. We need legislation now to extend background checks and take assault weapons off the street. Such legislative actions are consistent with the Second Amendment, and we as American citizens deserve no less.

Howard Hamilton, McCall

Trump

Do we learn from history? How is your knowledge of history? Here is a test for you. What government leader worked to allow deviations from the constitution? Worked to suppress political opposition and the press? Often gave rallies and speeches to gain attention? Was a demagogue using populist themes and scapegoats? Demanded unquestioned obedience of staff and fostered distrust and infighting to maximize his power? Typically did not give written orders and instead communicated verbally or through a close associate? His leadership became increasingly disconnected from reality? If your first thought was Trump, it’s understandable, but the answer is: Adolf Hitler. Information obtained from Wikipedia.

Jon Johnson, Nampa

Go Broncos

The Boise State football team has once again made us proud to be Broncos. The come-from-behind victory can be attributed to tremendous heart and perseverance by the players and just as important, excellent coaching by Bryan Harsin’s staff of coaches. As much as we loved Coach Pete, it’s time to recognize that Harsin is just as great of a coach as Chris Petersen. Harsin continues to reload and find new assistant coaches as they leave for more lucrative offers. The kids were better prepared than the Florida State players and responded to adversity. Freshman players looked like seasoned veterans in the second half. Both the offense and defense adjusted to what they were seeing and became the better team when it counted. This can be attributed to great talent, on the field, on the sideline, and in the box. Let’s finally acknowledge what a great head coach we have and the staff he has assembled. As Pete Cavender said in the post-game wrap-up, I hope Bryan Harsin wears blue and orange for the rest of his life. Thank you, Bryan, for being Boise State’s coach, and most importantly, for tuning out the negativity. Go Broncos.

Steve Spoor, Star

Politics

President Trump is a liar. He is also vulgar and a name caller in his tweets. He has no respect for people, laws or customers. He lives in the Trump world.

U.S. Sen. Risch is a longtime Idaho resident. His home is in a residential neighborhood but has the appearance of a cattle rancher, hay stacks and all. He has difficulty making up his mind on his occupation as lawyer, cattleman or politician. U.S. Sen. Crapo has been convicted of drunk driving. He has apologized. Can’t he afford to hire a driver when drinking and driving for safety?

Are we Idahoans being well-served by government servants?