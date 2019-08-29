Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Food insecurity

Regarding the Aug. 19 story, “Crushing in sales, food-focused Boise brewery to open new downtown restaurant,” I was in Washington, D.C., a few weeks ago learning about global malnutrition, and I came home to Boise to learn about yet another new restaurant opening. While in D.C., I was heartbroken to learn that almost “half of under-five child deaths, 2.5 million each year, are attributed to malnutrition,” and that “stunting – caused by chronic malnutrition – means 165 million children each year won’t meet their full potential physically or cognitively.”

Although I am excited about our city of Boise growing and booming with businesses, I wish we would put the same energy into making sure that while our homes and streets overflow with food, no child, near or far, is being robbed of their future because they don’t have access to a balanced nutrition. Because I believe that this issue of child malnutrition needs to be given more attention, I am asking Reps. Simpson and Fulcher to co-sponsor H.Res. 189, the Marshall/McGovern bipartisan global nutrition resolution; and I am also asking Sens. Risch and Crapo to do the same by co-sponsoring S.Res. 260, the Collins/Coons bipartisan global nutrition resolution.

Chadia Mugisha, Boise

Idaho newcomers

Welcome to Idaho to all newcomers. You have found paradise in the United States. Leaving your homes in California, Oregon, Washington and New Jersey (hope you’re not on the witness protection program, just kidding). What makes this state so wonderful is the peacefulness that grows on you here. Although the roads and bridges being re-built causes some temporary inconveniences, they certainly don’t come close to the traffic headaches from where you came from.

We rarely blow our horns, most of us use the directional signal, and we let people squeeze into our lanes when they need a little room. Talking on phones is still legal here, and I hope as you realize you’re not in a hurry in Idaho you wait until you are stopped before you have to answer. Please be attentive when you see a bike rider, scooter rider, motorcycle rider and any two-wheel device that is on the road. We have bike lanes that are parallel to busy roads, so when you see bikes, be cautious, as some of the young bicyclists don’t know the rules of the road yet. Leave your anxieties where you came from and enjoy this lovely and peaceful state.

Dave Silva, Boise

Mascot

Save the Boise Braves. Native American heritage runs deep in Idaho and I’ve always been proud of that, so naturally, being an alumni of the Boise Braves it gave me a sense of pride and honor. I was appalled at the Boise School District rebranding meeting at how easily the board erased 100-plus years of Boisean legacy and family tradition. The #bebrave supporters painted the Braves legacy as shameful, cruel, disgusting and even equating the word Braves to being called retarded. All of these things are a lie. One student even said that if you are not a Native American, you don’t have a say in the removal, dismissing generations of alumni that disagree. The #bebrave students want to celebrate individuality with a politically charged hashtag isolating students that don’t align with the political bent. The actions of the Boise School District perpetuates division and victimization while telling others how they should feel. No one has a right to tell others how they should feel, that thinking doesn’t celebrate the individual, it imprisons them. Gaslighting folks by saying they don’t want to change tradition by changing tradition is wrong. Keep the Braves and the indigenous artifacts, keep the spirit.

Christi Warhurst, Boise

Head Start buses

Regarding the Aug. 21 article “Safety ramps up as drivers harass migrant kids’ buses,” the author neglected to ask important questions before she wrote this article. Why has the Community Council of Idaho not notified law enforcement about this harassment? Is the Council waiting for something really bad to happen before they take their responsibility for these children seriously? Why are they dithering about the name on the buses before they take this most important step? Did the writer of this piece think about interviewing any bus drivers? Did the drivers remember any important information about these repeated incidents? What was the nature of the harassment? When, where and what time did it happen? How about the make, model and color of the car? A license plate number or description of the driver? She should have found out what charges can be leveled against these individuals. Has the Council trained the drivers to call 911? Now. There are children in your care. Have they notified the parents? Finally, why has the Statesman published this article without corroborating information? Names, dates, places and answers to important questions elevate storytelling to journalism.

Kristan Wymond, Boise

Homelessness

The city of Boise wants to spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to keep the homeless off the streets by going to the U.S. Supreme Court. When I first came to Idaho in 1971, I lived in my 1951 International school bus next to my cabinet shop for two years. Old school buses can be bought cheap or donated for a tax write-off and can be retrofitted into the same mass sleeping arrangements as shelters (but with bunk beds) so all that is needed is a lot to put them on and porta-potties. Eventually a metal building can enclose them while spray-on insulation can keep them cool or warm. Money spent on lawyers goes to lawyers and not a practical solution. Sure, this may bring up problems, but problem-solving is what we humans do, and all Boise will get from the Supremes is “Nope, the streets belong to the people,” or “OK, they can’t sleep on the streets, but now what are you going to do with them?” Meanwhile, the lawyers are eating lobster and drinking champagne. Brilliant.

Lee J. Halper, Hagerman

Trump

A presidential field poll might determine which way the country is headed, and so far in the two-and-a-half years of Donald Trump's presidency, things are not going in the right direction. On Trump's poll numbers, it has seemed as if we are not used to this, especially on the issue of guns and his rhetoric against Hispanics, women and blacks.

But Donald Trump is not the only president who has had low poll numbers at this point. Harry Truman had low poll numbers in the middle of 1947; Jimmy carter had low poll numbers at mid-point in 1979; George Bush hit a low point in 1991 after Operation Deseret Storm, and his son George Walker Bush also hit a low point in 2003 in the two-and-a-half-year point of his presidency with the help of an unpopular war in Iraq.

For Mr. Trump, what happened in both El Paso and Dayton should not be erased by the Republicans’ refusal to debate the issues of gun control. Even for them, the job approval numbers are major reflection against the presidency of Mr. Donald Trump.

John Huerta, Warren

Trump

We have no president. Our country is now run by a dictator. He takes money for a party that he wants his friends in North Korea to see. That money could have helped our country. Now he is going to stop food stamps and put the death penalty back in prisons. He constantly lies. Pushes so hard on lying to set it into your brain so you will believe it. He is so full of hate for anyone that doesn’t agree with him. The news media is fake news. The news is based on what they show us with him talking or doing something. That’s not fake.

They now say all 50 states were compromised during his election. Why would we have to even go through impeachment? They are saying there is proof that our next vote will be compromised, too. I would be proud if our congressmen would stand up, show our strength and our pride and get him the heck out of there. Please remember, we are all God’s children. We shouldn’t be divided by race, party or religion. We need to stand together to work for what is best for all of us.

Judy Knight, Boise

Trump

I’m writing in response to Rosemary Smith’s letter on Aug. 22. What changed? Do you read the paper? Watch the news on TV? You haven’t noticed that our president isn’t very honest. You haven’t noticed that our president talks about people in a demeaning way. I could go on and on. I’m so tired of people thinking it’s all right to put others down. That hate is OK. Our leader is leading this nation in the wrong direction. If his goal is to divide this country, he’s doing a good job. It’s too bad that people think it’s all right to disrespect other people if they don’t think like you or look like you. I think it might be wise to put our energy into thinking more positive and acting more like a caring society. Unless your family tree shows you’re a Native American, you are descended from immigrants. Where would you be living now if your family had been refused entry into America.