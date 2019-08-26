Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Local leaders

While my husband and I haven’t lived in the Boise area since 1960-61 when he attended what was then BJC and our lives revolved only on campus issues, we have become residents now for a full year. During this year, we have been amazed at how nice, friendly and caring Boiseans are.

How is it then the state of Idaho’s U.S. Senators Michael Crapo and James Risch and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Michael Simpson seem so biased, one-sided and out of touch with the general population? Is it too much to ask them to think through and really consider consequences of their ideas and votes without it always being only down Republican party lines? Where are they if one wanted to attend a “town hall” to hear their voices and get answers? Aren’t we the constituents they are to represent in Washington and to keep informed?

Dana Rallis, Eagle

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

HUD visit

Recently, Secretary Ben Carson, of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, visited IndieDwell, a Caldwell-based company, to see their innovative approach to affordable housing. His visit highlights the affordable housing crisis occurring nationwide. Since 1980, rents have skyrocketed more than 60 percent while wages have only increased by 5 percent. In Idaho, there are only 48 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income renters. The rising cost of housing is affecting everyone, and residents of the Gem state are no exception.

Sen. Mike Crapo is chairman of the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, in the Senate, making him an ideal person to promote groundbreaking solutions for the affordable housing crisis. A renter’s tax credit is a potential solution that could help families struggling to make ends meet because of exorbitant housing costs.

Stable housing makes our lives and our communities better. It improves job performance and helps our children stay happy, healthy and safe. Kids do better in school when they have a reliable place to call home. Our government officials like Secretary Carson, Sen. Crapo, and other elected officials need to support legislation, like a renters credit, to solve the affordable housing crisis.

Mackenzie Aime, Boise

Rental application fee

Regarding rental application fees article on Aug. 18. Finally some action may be taken to stop this practice. This application fee practice is across the U.S. There was a time when no fee was charged to rent. Middle class families, low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes are all being affected by this practice of rental fees. No wonder the U.S. has such a high homelessness population. This practice contributes to it.

Gerri Vaughn, Boise

Banning guns

It seems strange to say, but it is hard to dispute Trump’s comment that guns by themselves don’t kill people, it’s the guy pointing the gun. Would someone close to him please explain to him and Idaho’s Congressional delegation, that no one wants to do background checks on guns. The vast majority of Americans want to do background checks on the guy who will be pulling the trigger after he gets a gun.

Robert L. Vian, Boise

Climate change

There are many regressive ideas the Republican Party has enabled because Donald Trump won the presidency, while losing the popular vote. While each deserves addressing, denial of climate change is the most urgent and important. Despite the noise coming from the fossil fuel industry, climate change science is based on the proven “greenhouse effect” identified in 1859 explaining why earth has a habitable climate. Increasing the amount of greenhouse gases increases this heating effect. It’s no understatement to say that politics fueled by money from those that find this inconvenient to their fortunes have buried this simple fact since the 1970s when Exxon’s scientists realized the earth was heating from fossil fuels burned since the start of the industrial revolution.

Trump’s appeal to the aggrieved white cry-baby voter because of the advance in the social hierarchy by minorities, women and the LGBTQ community, is reflected in the rise of nonsense such as the resurgence of white nationalism, female subjugation, minority scapegoating, immigrant hatred and denial of established science. All of this must be fixed, but addressing climate change is most urgent requiring swift action as our planet becomes less inhabitable every day. As the climate changes, we can’t go back.