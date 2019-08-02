Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Trump

The hypocrisy of Donald Trump and Republican congressional enablers who blindly support his behavior is beyond appalling. His latest target is Rep. Ilhan Omar, who he has attacked for her criticism of some government policies. And yet, during his campaign and long before that, he criticized virtually everything President Obama did. Did anyone tell him to go back to where he came from? If he had even a passing familiarity with our Constitution, he would understand that the First Amendment gives everyone the right to speak their mind. If we don’t want members of Congress to express their opinions and make changes, why do we elect them at all?

He also criticized her “anti-Semitic” comments. Where was his outrage when those “fine” white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, chanting “Jews will not replace us”? And where was his anti-Semitic sensitivity in April when telling Jewish Republicans, “Maybe you could explain that to some of your people, who say, Oh we don’t like tariffs,” or when he referred to Netanyahu as “your Prime Minister.”

We must replace him in 2020 with a president who has a code of ethics, morality, decency and respect.

Pat Entwistle, Boise

Livable Boise

I’m a longtime supporter of Mayor Beiter and appreciate many of the things he’s done for Boise. But he doesn’t seem to get that people are fed up with rampant growth, and even sounds arrogant about it, essentially telling us in Northwest Boise to just get used to it. We didn’t ask to be annexed, and we certainly didn’t ask to have big developments all around us, houses dropped down on every available space, and the character of places like Hill Road lost. Every soul needs open space (not just parks). And besides, the roads simply can’t handle all the new traffic.

I remember Mayor Beiter saying he wanted to make Boise the most livable city in the country. Sadly, a lot of us find it much less livable than it was 10 years ago. Dave, it’s time to see the light or retire.

Jean McNeil, Boise

BSU diversity

The letter sent by 28 legislators to BSU President Tromp states, “This drive to create a diversified and inclusive culture becomes divisive and exclusionary because it separates and segregates students.” George Orwell has been outdone.

I say this because there are abundant examples where recognizing diversity leads to inclusion, not division. The practice of medicine has been vastly improved by recognizing that patients are different and as such are more likely to be included among those with a good quality of life when treatment is tailored according to their needs. The sport of golf is inclusive. A diverse group of players can participate and enjoy the game. Why? It’s because there are separate tees for different levels of players. When we recognize differences and act accordingly, everyone benefits. Whether it is health, golf or education, a diversified culture leads to inclusion and not to division.

Ironically, the legislators signing this letter are the very same railing against Common Core for its one-size-fits-all approach for students. Interesting.

Mary Ollie, Bonners Ferry

Climate change and trees

There is no doubt about it, climate change is impacting Boise. In a list of the fastest-warming cities, Boise ranked 13th with average temperature rise from 1970-2018 of 3.84 degrees. One of the best and fastest and most positive change to our city is to add more trees. The city of Boise now has a canopy cover of about 16%. This is similar to Phoenix. Yes, Phoenix. And Tacoma, Wash. There are many places to add more trees, such as along the Connector, and the trees would purify the air and add wind breaks. Major streets such as Fairview could be enhanced by adding more trees.

Homeowners would greatly profit by adding trees to shade the west and south side of their homes. This would lower their cooling and heating bills dramatically. It is important to remember that trees should be planted a minimum of 15 feet away from the home, and large trees should be planted at least 30 feet apart.

Let’s truly make Boise the City of Trees.