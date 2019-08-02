Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Boise warming

Please help promote the reduction in fossil fuel use in Boise and the world. All residents in the Boise area should be alarmed and concerned that climate change is impacting our lives more severely than recent global statistics suggest. This condition has been brought to light by the Idaho Stateman’s article by Rachel Hager on July 25. Everyone needs to read and believe these actual conditions. She writes that according to a new report from Climate Central, Boise’s overall annual temperature warmed 3.84 degrees Fahrenheit from 1970 to 2018. This is far in excess of the 1.8-deg F increase (equates to 1.0-deg Centigrade) reported worldwide by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Note that Boise already exceeds the global long-term goal of a 2.7-deg F increase ( equates to 1.5-deg C) by 2050.

This means that our Idaho community has a very personal stake in what the United States and other countries are doing to limit future greenhouse gas emissions, since they all contribute to the average global total. By far, the reduction of CO2 emissions created from the burning of fossil fuels is of most significance. We must do our part by setting a good example to follow.

James Gerschultz, Boise

Republicans

As Republicans continue their wild spending (begun under Reagan, accelerated under Dubya, and now, under Trump, burning through the budget faster than the money can be printed), they seem oblivious to the fact that eventually (as Greece saw), there will be an accounting. Republicans don’t care about deficits as long as the rich get their tax cuts and the military gets its latest gewgaw.

Trump and the right-wing media have been able to distract “the base” from this budget reckoning with nativism, white supremacy, fear of Muslims, nostalgia for a nonexistent past, climate change skepticism, yearning for the gender and racial stereotypes of the 19th century, and attacks on the very government that provides “the base” with its Social Security checks and Medicare assistance, which in turn allows old white men to watch Fox News all day.

In Idaho, Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) is doing her bit to distract the workers from the coming economic and political collapse by raging about BSU’s alleged diversity programs. Apparently Ehardt can’t be bothered to deal with the real education issues.

How can you tell when a Republican is lying? When his/her lips move.

Gary L. Bennett, Boise

Mueller testimony

I listened to Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress today and found myself coming away as discouraged as ever. What happened in 2016 and is continuing to happen now is a deepening partisan divide in the USA. Just listening to the nature of the questions from Democrats and Republicans put this on full display. While I am not happy with the positions of many of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, I am astounded at how the GOP has fully acquiesced to defending anything and everything Donald Trump says and does.

Multiple Trump aides lied to Mueller. Check. Full support for cruel separation of families at the border. Check. Detonating the budget and exploding the deficit with tax cuts and spending binges. Check. Aligning with Russia and not calling them out for active interference in American elections. Check. Doing everything possible to divide us further by acts and deeds and Twitter rants. Check. Being OK with a huge daily dose of lies from the president’s mouth. Check.

History will not treat this presidency well. Our democracy and our unity were actively damaged on a daily basis for partisan gain. Does the GOP even remember what it used to stand for?

John Lodal, Boise

Trump

Well, once again, from the remarks made by the child that occupies the White House, the Republicans are showing exactly what they are, scared of their own shadows, spineless, have yellow streaks down their backs and are first-class cowards. If they weren’t any of these, they would speak out against these white nationalist statements and see what the bully/child is trying to do.

The only thing the Republicans are interested in is their left rear pocket and how their corruption can fatten what is in the pocket. If they were truly interested in doing their job, they might get re-elected, but it is pretty obvious they could not care less about the United States.

Jayne McHargue, Payette

Fulcher

Congress will be on recess in August. This is an opportunity to meet with our elected officials and hold them accountable for their actions and inaction. Recently Congressman Russ Fulcher voted “Nay” on a House resolution to condemn Pres. Trump’s racist remarks against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. This does not represent those in Idaho like myself who welcome refugees and immigrants with open arms. Will you join me in requesting that Congressman Russ Fulcher host a town hall to address why he did not condemn Trump’s racist statements? Call his Meridian office.