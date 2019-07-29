Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Idaho silence

What are Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch and Rep. Simpson doing? I mean now, today, to end the unjust imprisonment of legal asylum seekers and mistreatment and neglect of children? What are they doing to encourage their party to end this?

Whether or not we agree on strong borders, we should be able to agree that internment camps are immoral. We should be able to agree that children, regardless of race, should be treasured and kept clean and safe, with their parents. Family separation as a deterrent says much more about our country than it does about those desperate to come here. This is a shameful action.

My grandmother lived near Minidoka and remembers when her classmate was taken away. Idaho has that shame to bear. We must take a stand against ICE raids. Take a stand in favor of family reunification. Take a stand for compassion and kindness. Take a stand for humanity.

I want to know what my elected officials are doing, or tell us that they accept complicity in this.

Katia Schrier, Boise

GOP politics

The silence is deafening from Risch, Crapo, Simpson and Fulcher.

From Trump: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.” He called them “Communists” who “hate their own country.”

Where are your morals, ethics and dignity? Say something, object to this racist, McCarthyism rhetoric and behavior. You are supposed to represent all of the constituents in your district. You are not representing me and will not get my vote in the next election.

Dave Thompson, Boise

BSU diversity

Since inclusiveness is the mantra of every individual or group that feels neglected or victimized in society, how can BSU justify separate graduation ceremonies? Isn’t that promoting the very divisiveness that these groups abhor? Look at the stir it has caused for no other reason than to placate certain groups. It’s seems that college “education” today is promoting group think, not common sense.

Mark Twain said it best: “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”

Michael Civiello, Boise

Trump vaccine?

As a child, I was vaccinated against all contagious diseases. When I entered the CNA program, I got all of the vaccinations again. According to the CDC, it has been determined that these vaccinations are known to wear off when enough years go by. When I entered the MA program, I had to go through it all over again. So I am pretty much immune to everything but rabies and Trump.

Barbara Fairchild, Boise

NOAA and fish

In 2016, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prepared a Biological Opinion that led to changes in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program for Oregon. In this Bi-Op, NOAA identified river conditions the agency considers critically important to the survival of threatened and endangered salmon, steelhead and Southern resident killer whales.

“Each of these species depends on healthy, functioning floodplain habitat. Altering the natural processes that allow habitat to form and recover from disturbances, such as floods, can affect multiple stages of the salmon life cycle and impede their survival and long-term recovery.” The agency added that reducing floodplain and in-channel habitat would jeopardize the existence of 17 ESA-listed marine and anadromous species.

The Snake River hosts four of those species, including chinook and sockeye salmon, and Snake River steelhead. The lower Snake includes none of the natural processes NOAA identifies as vital for these species to survive, but the agency ignores its own science when preparing Bi-Ops for the lower Snake.

NOAA, responsible for protecting wild species “all backed by sound science and an ecosystem approach to management,” instead joins its federal partners BPA and the Corps of Engineers in managing these fish for extinction.