Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

ValleyRide fares

I understand the need to occasionally raise fares because of the increasing costs of operating a transportation system, and 16 years is a long time to go without an increase. The article compares Boise’s ValleyRide rates with four other cities: Des Moines, Spokane, Eugene and Salem. If we compare rates with these cities, we should also compare services provided.

On a weekly basis: Boise provides 26 bus routes; 1,850 runs Mon-Fri; 97 runs Saturday; 0 Sunday. Des Moines: 24 routes; 3,075 runs Mon-Fri; 225 Saturday; 155 Sunday. Eugene: 30 routes; 4,085 runs Mon-Fri; 455 Saturday; 571 Sunday. Additionally, Eugene provides a Bus Rapid Transit (EmX) between Eugene and Springfield seven days a week. Salem: 27 routes; 3,560 runs Mon-Fri; 0 Saturday; 0 Sunday. Spokane: 41 routes; 6,790 runs Mon-Fri; 661 Saturday; 412 Sunday. Boise provides 56% of the service offered in Des Moines, 55% of Salem’s, 38% of Eugene’s (not including EmX) and 25% of Spokane’s.

If ValleyRide can justify an increase in fares, they should provide an increase in services that would be comparable to these cities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Steve Rostron, Boise

Cyclists

I am happy to “share the road” and to keep a watchful eye out for cyclists. I admire their stamina and bravery on these roads. But for the love of God, please follow the law, just like you expect us drivers to do. If the light is red, stop before going. Riding up the middle of a two-lane road full of traffic to cut across the left lane in front of my car? Unlawful, irresponsible and terrifying. Please stop.

Jane Van Auker, Eagle

Climate change

Given his recent acknowledgment of climate change and its negative impacts on Idaho's people and economy, it is time for Rep. Mike Simpson to show that he can lead on this issue by supporting existing bipartisan legislation, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (H.R.763). This is a first step towards promoting our clean-energy future, a future in which Idaho could play a leading role with contributions from INL and a commitment from Idaho Power to have 100% clean energy by 2045. Rep. Simpson and all Idaho representatives in both the House and Senate have an opportunity to propel both the nation and Idaho forward on this issue if they can muster the political courage and foresight to do so.

Michael Barker, Boise

Chicken Dinner Road

PETA did not expect Caldwell to change the name Chicken Dinner Road. PETA’s goal is to make people aware of the ethical treatment of animals, which has helped to change the behavior of millions of people and major corporations. By writing a simple letter to the Caldwell mayor, PETA received millions of dollars in free publicity. PETA has a long history of remarkable worldwide success. Brilliant publicity stunts are part of the reason. Even the free publicity that the “Fox and Friends” idiots gave PETA is helpful in making people aware. I’m an Idaho native and support PETA, animal rights and a clean environment.

Sue Brooks, Boise

Idiotic laws

There is a major problem with the legal requirement of Idaho Code 39-116B for automobile emissions testing in Ada and Canyon counties that affects many people with second homes. For example, I pay taxes for my primary home in Boise, but I also have my old family farm home in Minidoka County and pay property taxes there. To visit the farm, I have a small airplane for which I pay a state registration fee. For transportation around the farm I maintain an older car at the Burley airport. This airport car is registered in Minidoka County. The Air Quality Board insists that since Boise is my primary residence, the Burley airport car must be emission-tested in Boise or they will revoke its registration. So I fly to Burley, drive the car to Boise, get the test, drive the car back to Burley and then fly home, using 24 gallons of aviation fuel and 14 gallons of auto fuel. So, wasting 38 gallons of gasoline is going to help air quality? Absolute stupidity. We need to vote against all current legislators until we find someone with the sense to correct this idiotic law.

John DeThomas, Boise

Thanks

Yesterday, in heavy traffic in Nampa, we were all stopped. A man in a car with Owyhee County plates jumped out and pushed a lady’s stalled car off the road almost a block. His wife got into the driver’s seat and drove after them. I didn’t see how it all ended up, but I was impressed. Not something you see often, and I have never seen that in any other state. Thank you to two of the almost 13,000 fine people who live in Owyhee County. You are a credit to us all.