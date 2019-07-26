Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Trump

Mr. Trump stated that those who are unhappy with the way things are going (his tweets about elected U.S. Congress members who are critical of his policies and his hate-filled tweets) should leave the United States and are unpatriotic.

On the contrary, the most patriotic action people can do, in our democratic republic, is to be critical of public officials who say and do divisive and hurtful things. Do we want all people who are opposed to policies of a current president to be deported?

William Brudenell, Boise

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trump, GOP

Scientists still search for the reservoir host for Ebola. But we need search no more for the reservoir host of racism, xenophobia, anti-immigration, white nationalism in America. Since 2016 it has been the Republican Party led by President Donald Trump. He has raged with total impunity from fellow Republicans, including our own federal delegation and former Rep. Labrador, a Trump fan boy like the others.

Now Labrador is our state Republican Party chair. Between his Trumpism and his Tea Partyism, look out, Idaho.

Now Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, 27 other House Republicans, and the Idaho Freedom Foundation feel totally confident launching a divisive, racist Trump-Republican attack on Boise State University for helping disadvantaged students, especially those who come from diverse backgrounds.

Rather than own up to their Trump-Republican attack on these resources for students trying to succeed in life, they cite costs of the programs – the very legislators who are still underfunding K thru university in our state.

If this is not you, dear Republican voter, quit voting Republican. Give some serious thought to voting for the Democratic Party, which actually believes in helping others.

Dallas Chase, Boise

Trump

When Trump assumed the presidency many said the office would change him. That he would grow into it as he came to see the gravity of the office and the responsibilities it entailed. It’s past time to recognize that our president is incapable of change in the ways we might expect. He is essentially the same person who threw erasers at his teachers when he was in school. If anything, his obsession with ego, boasting, lying, angry, always looking for a fight, his inability to maintain calm or solve problems peacefully, has grown. He is incapable of reform.

Vladimar Putin and his Russian trolls sought to sow racial and cultural discord in our country. Look what they have planted in our midst.

Brian Goller, Boise

Idaho politicians

When are the Idaho representatives and senators going to speak out against the racism of President Trump? He is your president and represents your party. Now your silence tells us that either you approve of Trump’s racist behavior and language, or else you simply lack courage to speak up against racism. The people of Idaho are waiting for your response.

Leonard Nolt, Boise

Trump

Thank you, Donald Trump, you have rekindled an old love of mine: Zippy bumper stickers. My favorite today: “Mean people suck.”

Den Drouillard, Boise

BSU diversity

At the heart of the “Idaho Way” flap is a zero-sum fallacy about advancement for non-white Americans. Whether intended or not, the logic at the heart of the letter to BSU’s incoming president signed by 28 Republican legislators is the racist and white supremacist claim that nonwhite citizens – and importantly also their children – advance into more secure and prosperous lives only at the cost of something being taken away from their white counterparts. This is flawed logic, but serves the useful purpose of dividing our nation according to racial lines and creating precisely the kinds of resentments and hostilities that are at the heart of the white supremacist agenda. It is also the core of Donald Trump’s ongoing racist messaging to white Americans.

Attracting and retaining a more diverse student body strengthens and enriches the educational experience for all members of a college or university community, with desegregation of education arguably the most important linchpin for the desegregation of society generally. Do these ill-informed legislators want Idaho to maintain its reputation as a whites-only enclave hostile to a younger and more diverse demographic who might otherwise come here and contribute to our state’s growth and future prosperity?