Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Trump

Why can’t Trump supporters admit what they really seek? It’s obvious Trump and his ilk oppose a democracy and favor an autocratic nation. Why don’t Trump believers have the courage to admit they favor fascism with a leader similar to Henry VIII, Hitler, Stalin, Putin, Kim. Absolute rulers whom Trump seeks to emulate.

It is not “wrong” to favor another form of government. The issue is honesty. To advocate a different format when done openly is legitimate, but to undermine the existing system by subterfuge and deceit is treason. Reasoned discussion and debate are healthy; closed-minded, prejudicial arguments gain nothing.

What is upsetting is the naiveté and indifference of a large segment of our population who are too easily influenced by Fox and fast-talking con persons. Surprisingly badly duped Christian leaders, such as James Dobson, support Trump’s concentration camps, horrible treatment of children and deportation threat by his “gestapo.” Only the extremely naive can be blind to Trump’s purpose: to establish an all-white male dictatorship, or absolute monarchy.

Once established, his deplorables will proudly wave his flag and pledge their patriotism. Hopefully, the dream of Trump and that element will fizzle. Time will tell.

Lilburn Wesche, Boise

Homelessness

In letter to the editor “homelessness” hits home. Why are people advocating for those coming in illegally or demanding entry when we don’t even care for our homeless – so often vets – US citizens who gave much for our country. Thousands of taxpayer dollars are being spent to provide shelter, clothing and food to those forcing their way in. That money could and should be spent taking care of US citizens in need. ... Boise is growing at 2,000 a month. Impact can already be seen. Border towns face 100,000 a month. By sheer increase in numbers, our system and economy cannot continually support this influx. It already has had negative impact and no positive on US. I have traveled and lived all over the world. I respect other cultures. I have friends in other countries. But we do not take care of our citizens – our vets, our seniors, our mentally ill, our homeless. Why isn’t there outrage and as much concern for their well-being as for those trying to force their way into the US?

Cheryl Lomax, Boise

Living wage

The opinion column by Jay Ambrose July 16 on increasing the minimum wage provides no solutions for a living wage. Instead, it seems like an attempt to foster fear among the lowest-income earners. Divide and conquer. He argues that by increasing the minimum wage, someone else will end up with fewer work hours and might even lose their job, and that the least skilled are most the likely to be affected. Many of the lowest-income earners are high school graduates, and many have some college education or even degrees. Many are older, most are women. Many of them work more than one job and support a family. The minimum wage is not about suburban teens, as his article claims. He also tries to generate fear in consumers, that prices will go up. The last time the minimum wage increased was in 2009, when it went from $6.55 to $7.25. If the minimum wage were adjusted for inflation it would be closer to $8.79. The cost of living continues to rise, affordable housing and affordable health care are almost nonexistent. A minimum wage increase could be introduced incrementally over several years.