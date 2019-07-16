Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Trump

To those patriotic Idahoans who plan to vote for Donald Trump to lead America and protect her interests against “all enemies, foreign and domestic,” I hope you will consider his latest statements with an open mind. He was asked if he agreed with Putin that “Western-style liberalism” is obsolete and no longer relevant to today’s world. Trump immediately sided with Putin, saying he “may feel that way” because he sees what’s going on in cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, that are governed by liberal administrations.

Of course Western liberalism refers to the democracies of Europe and the U.S., which are organized around the principles of individual rights, separation of powers, free press and the rule of law. That’s the “freedom that isn’t free” and requires ongoing vigilance to maintain. I suspect you know Americans who have sacrificed for these freedoms.

Trump is ignorant of history, and is being played by Putin and other dictators. Of course Russia will interfere in our next election to support Trump, and his administration is minimizing the threat. You would not stand for this behavior from a Democratic president. I know you love this country. Please consider your vote.

Nancy Basinger, Boise

Risch and detention centers

I sent our senators an email concerning the inhumane conditions at our detention centers for immigrants near the border. Jim Risch mailed me a response that showed his deep regard for the issue I raised. I quote from his letter, “Thank you for taking the time to contact me regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). I really appreciate hearing from you. Congress has long supported efforts to identify, detain and remove criminal aliens – non-citizens who have been convicted of crimes in the United States. As part of those efforts, ICE – an agency within in the Department of Homeland Security – is primarily responsible for immigration enforcement. Specifically, ICE enforces federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety. While certain responsibilities require ICE assets near the border, the majority of immigration enforcement work for ICE takes place in the elsewhere [sic] in the United States. For information on the location of detention facilities, please see the ICE website: https://www.ice.gov/detention-facilities.”

I want to publicly thank Sen. Risch for helping me locate all of the ICE detention facilities and then wonder who in his office thinks I was worried about that.

Theresa Burkes, McCall

Library!

I’ve seen signs around town that say, “We support the new library.” I’d like a sign that says, “I do not support Mayor Bieter’s latest $100 million library ego trip.” He spouts nonsense claiming that no new taxes will be required to pay for the $100 million dollar library and its associated parking garage. Really? If we have an extra $100 million lying around, how about either giving it back to the taxpayers or using it to address an actual problem facing our city. The fact we don’t have a library designed by some international architect is not such a problem.

Rick Feeser, Boise

Science

I wouldn’t be so bold as to question Justice Bakes’ science (June 16 letter), but what about this: How close together should we plan to stand when increased atmospheric carbon dioxide allows earth to grow more food to support more people, as he posits?

Why stop at 11 billion, as Justice Bakes does, why not double or triple that? Quality of life requires population control, if not self-control, then otherwise. Can you think of anything not made worse by increased population, except maybe the solvency of Social Security?