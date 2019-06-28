Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Politics

America’s division into red and blue states is tragic. Red states’ morality is influenced by the biblical values of our Founders, and the blue states’ morality by atheist values that developed later.

All who participated in our founding documents were what we call today evangelical or Bible-believing Christians. They believed “religion” (Christianity) is the basic foundation for liberty because morality springs from religion. (Consider the morality of other religions.) John Adam said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.” The Northwest Ordinance said, “Religion, morality, and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools … shall forever be encouraged.”

Consider today. Some want unrestricted abortion and “death with dignity;” others want “life from conception.” Some want sexual self-determinism; the others want determinism at birth. Some want a legal Atheistic society by physical force; others want freedom of expression without hurting others. Some want to “Make America Great Again;” others harass and even physically attack MAGA supporters. Some support our Constitution; others want to change it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

America must return to our founding principles or we will self-destruct. Jesus said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” America is no exception.

Allen Marsh, Post Falls

Trump

Child sacrifice is repugnant beyond description. Yet that is exactly what President Trump is doing – sacrificing children. Ordering helpless babes ripped from their parents’ arms, starved and denied human decency is barbaric. It is torture. The very rights that assure U.S. prisoners are treated humanely and have a legal voice are denied innocent children.

Why? Because they are not white, and are powerless and poor?

For what purpose? To eradicate compassion?

What’s the end game? International humiliation or worse?

From the US Senate’s inaction to halt President Trump’s child sacrifice, I am left to believe they agree with the president. Shameful.

Mollie Marsh, Mountain Home

Socialism

It’s sickening to watch America be dragged down into the socialist cesspool. Supporters are following a modern-day Nazi organization. Obviously they don’t know history and are lead by the nose, gobbling up the liberal media fodder. Examine Germany’s history leading up to WWII. What’s happening today parallels what happened then. The German people gave up their guns – the attack on our right to bear arms. Ignorantly, they allowed a dictator to take over the government, thumb his nose at justice and formed his own police force, the Gestapo. Citizens couldn’t defend themselves as fear, violence and murder ruled. The government controlled the media and what’s taught in school. Freedom of speech crushed – today, can’t voice conservative values. People framed with false evidence, condemned for actions done 30 years before, guilty by association – it’s happening today. Dissenters were “dealt with” – a governor calling to arrest certain Republicans. Religion attacked – today, God and Christian values. The extermination of inconvenient people, the Jews – today, babies. Who’s emulating the Nazis? Who’s criminalizing Christianity, guns & wealth? Who’s pushing 70% taxes? America destroyed from inside. We regular citizens will be living government controlled lives, not the socialist bigshots. Remember Venezuela.

Leah Shaw, Boise

Trump

The anguish and fear of Americans will return to smiles and hope if Donald Trump and Mike Pence make this historic announcement before the 2020 election. “We have decided to burn our statesmen disguises and will be reviving the most popular burlesque team in Las Vegas history, The Hank Henry and Sparky Kaye Show.”

Casting Trump as the loud, flamboyant, morally deprived Hank Henry and Mike Pence as his meek foil would become America’s new comedy dream team.

Returning these political frauds to a stage that better fits their capabilities would give voters more time to concentrate on electing leaders who are actually capable of reforming our broken two-party political dynasty.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi puts voters to sleep with her painful attempt to articulate ideas that are often popular. Republican Mitch McConnell has brought more political hypocrites out of the closet than any Senate leader in history. New leaders promising to reform a broken political system are whistling in the dark if McConnell remains leader of the Trump “Do Nothing” Senate.

There are young and intelligent presidential candidates like Pete Buttigieg who will tell voters that their most important choice in 2020 is between Democratic fair capitalism and Republican greedy capitalism.