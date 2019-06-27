Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Labrador

Labrador is the right man to lead the Idaho GOP. I’ve been involved in Idaho politics for over 12 years, both as a congressional staffer and serving in elected roles within the GOP as precinct committeeman and Ada County youth committeeman. This has given me a unique perspective on what the party needs from its leader for it to be successful, both in supporting our candidates during an election and, more importantly, how to build a strong party of volunteers from the ground up. I can say, without hesitation, that Raúl Labrador is the right man for the job. I’ve never met anyone more intelligent, loyal, principled or honest as Raúl. His fierce determination to be true to his word is unmatched. As his chief of staff in Idaho, I walked alongside him through many challenging decision-points that would make most men or women buckle, but his commitment to always do the right thing in the face of sometimes unimaginable opposition was something to be admired. This is the type of leadership the Idaho Republican Party needs, and it’s exactly what they’ll get with Raúl. It’s an honor to call him my friend, and I look forward to calling him “chairman.”

Doug Taylor, Meridian

Patriotism

Patriotism isn’t about flagrant displays of symbolism. It’s about respecting this nation and its rules. That includes following the “little” laws: everyday, commonplace rules that we all encounter every single day. Waiting for the crosswalk signal is patriotic. Using your turn signals is patriotic. If you have an American flag sticker on your car but you can’t bother to follow simple laws, you’re not patriotic – you’re a hypocrite.

Barry Hamblen, Boise

Trump

Trump’s corruption, racism, sexism, xenophobia, authoritarianism, his mental incompetence, his calls for violence against the press and his “enemies,” his tête-à-tête with Putin and his continued invitation for interference in our elections need not be spelled out; they are on display for all to see. His Republican enablers and other members of the cult of Trump are no better, as they wallow in willful ignorance and their own moral, ethical and spiritual corruption.

However, this may not be the worst of it. I would submit that the House Democratic leadership will be very harshly judged by history. Like Nero who fiddled while Rome burned, the Democratic leadership dithers and watches the opinion polls while Trump works assiduously to dismantle our institutions and democracy, and sows discord and divides us as a nation. Waiting for 2020 or for their appeals to the courts to move at a glacier’s pace is nothing less than a betrayal of their constitutional responsibilities and their oaths of office, and plays into Trumps delaying tactics. They must start an impeachment investigation now. The fate of our democratic republic hangs in the balance.

Tim Teater, Boise

Boise Kind

Huge congratulations and thanks to all of you – volunteers and organizations – who rolled up your sleeves and made the inaugural Boise Kind Day a success.

About 1,400 participated on Saturday or earlier in the week to help with more than a dozen projects all across the city. Neighbors, co-workers, friends and families – including dozens of children – came together and pulled goatheads in the Foothills; collected food for the Idaho Foodbank; wrote notes of kindness for hospital patients; collected aluminum cans for the Idaho Humane Society; worked on gardens at our community centers; spruced up parks; and helped finish up the new Gorongosa National Park exhibit at Zoo Boise.

I was most heartened by the gratitude volunteers felt from other Boiseans. As they came across Boise Kind volunteers hard at work, they thanked them for their service and asked more details about Boise Kind.

We know that Boiseans are kind every day. But this inaugural day of service gave us a unique opportunity to ensure that those intangible qualities that make Boise so great will endure for our children’s children.

A heartfelt thanks to all of you for making it a success.