Letters to the editor

Abortion

Emily Ratajkowski, a model, protested the new Alabama abortion law by posing nude. Ms. Ratajkowski is quoted as saying, “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.” Ignoring the disturbing visual, preventing the right to choose not to reproduce? In most places birth control can be obtained free or low cost. Isn’t there something a bit wrong with a society that has women perpetuating the belief that abortion is just another form of birth control? I don’t mean to trivialize what should be a devastating decision, but between 600,000 to 900,000 abortions per year is outrageous. Shouldn’t an abortion be a last resort – not a birth control option? We go to extreme measures to save those that have overdosed on drugs. Taking drugs is a choice – a fetus does not have a choice. Has America’s moral compass spun around so fast the needle has come off? If an unborn child is looked at as an annoyance, how close are we to eliminating other annoyances?

Michael Edwards, Meridian

Trump

Michal Voloshen wrote, June 15, “We have recordings of Trump during his rallies asking for Russia to release Hillary’s emails. If that’s not collusion, what is?” First, Donald Trump made that comment one time, at one rally, not multiple times. Second, Donald Trump did not ask the Russians to release Hillary’s emails. The exact statement was” I will tell you this, Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing.” Donald Trump suggested (tongue-in-cheek) that since no one in America seemed able to find the illegally deleted emails, perhaps Russia could. He did not suggest that Russia had them, nor ask that Russia release them. Third, Mr. Voloshen asks “If that isn’t collusion, what is?” Webster’s unabridged dictionary defines collusion thus: “…specifically, in law, a secret understanding between two parties, who plead, testify, or proceed fraudulently against each other in order to defraud a third person.” Donald Trump had no secret understanding with the Russians – or any other party - with regard to Hillary’s illegally deleted emails. Perhaps Mr. Voloshen could, himself endeavor to locate those illegally deleted emails. Gasp, oh, no. Have he and I just colluded?

Allen Morse, Meridian

Bees

A cousin of mine owns a small farm north of Nampa, where he raises beef cattle and grows his own hay. I was fortunate to be able to help feed his cows when I was young and learn about where our food comes from. However, without the hard work of the bees that pollinate alfalfa my cousin’s farm, the over $600 million alfalfa industry in Idaho would be in jeopardy.

Unfortunately, bees are dying off at alarming rates. Although there are many causes for this die-off, one of the most pressing is the use of neonicotinoid pesticides which studies have shown disrupt bees’ ability to defend themselves against mites and disease. Because of this, I urge the governor to put a moritorium on neonics. This would be a victory for both the bees and for Idaho.

Josh Thacker, Nampa

Trump

In Donald Trump’s recent ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, he spouted the usual lies and struggled to form complete sentences and thoughts, per normal. But the best was when he said, “I don’t call it tweets. I call it social media.” His stupidity knows no bounds.