Letters to the editor

Bees

Addiction starts with that feel-good chemical, dopamine, that gets released in the brain with every roller coaster, sip of alcohol or whatever it may be. The one thing that differentiates us from other species is the choice to consume these feel-good substances. Bees can’t choose, but exposure affects them just the same. Neonicotinoids are a class of insecticide that mimics the structure and effect of nicotine. This is one of the most commonly used pesticides in the world and one of the major killers of the bees. When a bee gets contaminated with a neonic it messes up their neurotransmitters, causing their senses to go haywire. As a result, they cannot find their way back to the hive, and tend to return to the plants that give them the rush in the first place. They do this until they eventually die. We rely on the bees to pollinate most of our food, so if we don’t address this problem before we lose all our bees, we could lose all of our food. I’m calling on Gov. Brad Little to ban the commonly used type of pesticides, neonics, before we lose our bees and food.

Avery Moers, Boise

Republican Party

Poof. It seems to me the politicians and others have lost the vision and respect for the public. The Republican Party has lost the understanding of Abraham Lincoln, am I right? We seem to have people who want to “cut out” the voting public.

Do you remember the Gettysburg Address: of the people, by the people and for the people? Was Lincoln right? Are we, the voters, being “cut out” of participating in the governing of Idaho? ... Lincoln made Idaho a territory. Was Lincoln proud?

Dean Montgomery, Boise

Iran

After the recent attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the Trump administration was quick to blame Iran, raising the fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Although President Trump has on numerous occasions stated that he doesn’t want war with Iran, everything his administration has done in the past two years has been a push toward war: withdrawing from the nuclear treaty known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), imposing harsh sanctions on Iran (and threatening to sanction any nation that wants to trade with Iran), arming allies in the region to the teeth, sending warships to the Persian Gulf, creating Iran Mission Center to push for regime change, and supporting groups such as MEK with a known history of terrorism.

This is reminiscent of preparation for the war in Iraq in 2003. A peaceful course of action would be returning to JCPOA and giving diplomacy a chance. The world does not need another war. “Don’t Iraq Iran.”

Azam Houle, Boise

Salmon

Since we have almost no fishing on the Clearwater and the rest this year, many will say or indicate it’s overall not a disaster or foreboding predictor of no salmon in the future, but I believe it is. Albeit, many groups dump millions of smolts from hatcheries even those don’t make it back to their hatchery (home). Essentially, even a bystander can tell the hydropower on the Snake is going to go the way of landline phones when more efficient and less destructive methods of power are in place and being further developed. Even Idaho elected officials question the validity of the four Lower Snake River dams and salmon futures. So why don’t we just admit we’re wrong and begin the deconstruction of the dams. It’s inevitable. Let’s take action before the salmon go extinct.