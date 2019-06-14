Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Beef eaters

The next time you bite into a juicy hamburger, consider: You may be consuming the remains of an old dairy cow that could no longer produce, that had been ineptly shot and tried to crawl away to safety, and was shot again, hopefully bringing blessed relief from fear and suffering. If that isn’t reason enough to give up eating beef and switch to plant-based meat substitutes, such as black bean veggie burgers or Impossible Burgers, consider the climate crisis. Excessive greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere caused by human activity are heating our planet toward non-livability. According to WebMD in an article on June 10, 2019, “Beef is the largest dietary contributor to greenhouse gases by average people.” Raising beef for food is an inefficient use of land and water, and methane emitted through cows’ digestive systems is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Like many Idaho natives, I was raised on beef. But nature is telling us now that change is needed. Giving up beef is better for our health and for the planet we live on. Plus, opting out of the cruel, inhumane slaughter of docile creatures for food will do much for our souls.

Alyson Rene Martin, Boise

Property taxes

We just had an increase in property tax of 35% for our neighborhood, which is several single women, the elderly and single moms. Many of the homes have a single-car garage and are about 1,000 square feet. ft. Are you aware of any move to protect seniors on fixed incomes in Idaho? Many other states and the District of Columbia cap tax increases for seniors at a more modest rate. I will pay over 20% of my income on property taxes. I have no retirement income other than a rental. If this keeps up I will be squeezed out of my home and so will my low-income renter, who cares for his daughter and grandson. We need to address this problem now.

Nadene Kranz, Boise

Boise mayor

We need political leaders who encourage and applaud civic participation. However, Mayor Bieter said he is “disappointed” that his longtime colleague and the City Council president, Lauren McClean, has decided to run for mayor. Bieter hired McClean nearly a decade ago as part of his effort to re-establish people’s trust in city politics, and McClean has played an important part in that largely successful effort. Mayor Bieter’s negative reaction to a confident, effective public servant who wants to run for office is actually the disappointing news. It’s also a reminder to all of us that a little bit of power can quickly go to your head. Mayor Bieter doesn’t deserve to be in office simply because he’s occupied the seat for almost 20 years. But his response to McClean’s bid sure makes it look like he now thinks that the mayor’s office belongs to him, rather than to the citizens of Boise. I’m not sure who I will be voting for this election, but I would be more likely to vote for Mayor Bieter if he acted more like a leader and less like a politician.

TJ Bliss, Boise

Taxpayers

I paid over $6,700 in property taxes to Twin Falls County in 2018 alone. Well over a year ago an apparent notorious drug addict crashed a stolen pickup in my front yard, destroying part of my fence and a damaging a tree. He fled and by at least one account stole another vehicle in the area of Twin Falls within 24 hours thereafter. As of today I’ve never been notified that any criminal proceeding has ever been instituted against the driver of the vehicle.

Then in March of this year, a Twin Falls County deputy prosecutor was charged with driving under the influence in Twin Falls County after she reportedly tested nearly twice the legal limit for blood alcohol content at levels of .14 and .15. Fortunately, a responsible Uber driver had reportedly contacted police about her impaired driving.

So much for good government and the wise use of my tax dollars.

The blame for this embarrassment and waste of my tax dollars rests squarely on the Twin Falls County prosecutor. The public can’t allow the local media to abdicate their duty to subject this case to public scrutiny.