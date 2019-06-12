Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

College stadiums

Idaho college students, by law, are not charged for tuition, but they can be charged “fees.” BSU student fees will supplement the construction of a $10 million baseball stadium that will be used three or four months out of the year. Eighteen million dollars of U of I student fees will be used to help build an arena that will have 4,000 seats for a total cost of $84 million. At the same time the majority of students will graduate with a crushing debt load and adjunct professors will be paid McDonald’s employee rates. I guess it’s all about priorities.

Bob Fritsch, Boise

Simplot Hill flag

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the last 25 years I have seen our American flag daily flying over Simplot Hill. It was always a warm feeling to acknowledge our flag and county. One day I noticed the flag was missing. I thought about calling people to find out why. I really missed that flag.

This week it has reappeared and once again I see our nation’s flag flying over Simplot Hill. I want to thank the owners of Simplot Hill for their time, expense and effort it takes to fly that flag. Seeing our national flag gives me great sense of pride in being an American. I am sure there are others in Boise that feel the same way.

Joan Evons, Boise

BSU baseball

I guess that, with the national debt at $23 trillion and rising, a few tens of millions for duplicate baseball stadiums makes a lot of sense. The citizens of Boise can surely cough up a few more bucks in property tax and Boise State students shouldn’t mind borrowing a few hundred (or thousand) more to get their degrees. These stadiums are prestige items that we can hardly live without. I was so embarrassed the last time I watched a game at Memorial Stadium. It’s a disgrace that we should have to put up with such a degrading experience. Having been born during the Great Depression, I’m sure my perspective is distorted. After all, it’s only money.

Jack Havlina, Boise

Trump

Numerous media studies tell us that reporting on Trump is over 90% negative. That is the opposite as it was for Obama. When he was president you couldn’t find anything but praise for the guy. In addition to being negative, the media is selective in ignoring the positive and emphasizing negative stories.

You can’t find a columnist who voted for Trump. Even the rare Republican, George Will – ran by the Statesman - is a Trump hater.

The president is regularly accused of lying, but when I read a story about this it usually involves a disagreement or a small detail that makes little difference. But then in the article I find three or four lies, or distortions, attempting to prove Trump lied and rarely is he quoted accurately in context. You’d think that with all this that Trump’s ratings would be much lower than Obama’s at the same point in the presidency, but amazingly they are very close with Gallup and Rasmussen reporting that Trump’s numbers beat Obama’s several times.

Just imagine what Trump’s numbers would be if the media were as friendly to him as they were Obama. Even Democrats would be singing praises to him.

Joseph J. Dewey, Boise

Aging well

The article by Lynne Agress promotes strength, courage and optimism for aging well. It’s hard to argue against that kind of view, but it contributes to a number of problems we face as a culture in love with individualism. Strength, courage and optimism will help all through life, but we are not born with them. They arise most often under conditions of cultural support and strong social policy. When we view them as internal attributes, it becomes so easy to dismiss the difficulties people experience in aging. “If he only had a little more courage…” People who show strength, courage and optimism will tell you that they had role models, mentors and communities that nourished their development. On the other hand, people who seem to lack those attributes are seen as personally deficient, thus disguising the lack of social support. Ms Agress says “taking good care of ourselves is important.” How about taking good care of each other? She says being young at heart is key. I say being young at heart is a function of being well fed, feeling part of a community, having transportation, and helping others who are in the boat with you.