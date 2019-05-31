Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Tribal lands

I was dismayed to hear that we are going to “honor” the members of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation by renaming two parts of the Boise Foothills. I think it is a disgrace to do so. We continue to forget the past and how the tribes were forced on to reservations and their lands stolen. We need to give them back their lands, not just rename something to ease our own conscience.

Dale Donahue, Boise

Eagle growth

Growth is inevitable as well as sustainable with good planning. Growth not only involves population increase but business and economic improvement. I highly applaud and recommend the growth of Eagle and the community there. Eagle brings large, sparse areas but is also revitalizing it’s walkable downtown. Molinari Park is a multiuse apartment and shopping area to further the need for housing and growth in a walkable city. The housing is necessary to fuel the growth of high-tech and high-income multinational nearby Eagle companies like Intuit and Hewlett-Packard.

I welcome this type of housing as new grads and millennials want walkable, safe, nearby housing to their employers. This development is necessary for Eagle and demonstrates its leaders’ commitments to sustainable growth.

Perry Lea, Eagle

Political anger

I am so frustrated by our current climate. When we can’t have a civil discourse without people wanting to get violent, something is wrong with the fabric of our society. I served four tours in Vietnam, was wounded three times, so I know about war and conflict. I also had friends that were drafted who had worse things than Trump. They didn’t have a dad to buy them out of the draft. I can’t have an intelligent conversation with most veterans without anger invading our discussions. I don’t understand how a combat veteran can support Trump. He is a coward, a bully and a draft dodger. He said that John McCain was not a hero because he was captured. He doesn’t understand what courage it took for McCain to survive his captivity. I would like to see Trump volunteer to go to the SEER course and see if he could even survive that torture. I truly believe that he is mentally ill, but the Republicans don’t care as long as they are in office. We all should be Americans first and then Democrats or Republicans. We are losing what has made us great.

Rex Robert McCoy, Boise

Hemp truckers

A petition of over 15,000 requested dismissal of felony charges against three truck drivers for transporting hemp through Idaho. The prosecutor’s response was that she is “bound by the laws which currently exist.” Is she also dutifully prosecuting other Idaho criminal laws, such as adultery, fornication between singles, sodomy and the use of a white cane by anyone but the blind?

Idaho’s ethical rules demand prosecutors be “a minister of justice.” Ethics is an omnipresent higher calling. For example, the wise words in Matthew 6:1 tell us: “Beware of practicing your piety before others in order to be seen by them.”

While hemp inexplicably remains illegal in Idaho, hemp is a useful crop and is not an intoxicant. Federal law legalized hemp. I am a strong believer in states’ rights, but I also respect the power of the federal government to regulate interstate commerce.

The prosecutor in these cases should honor the high ethical calling of delivering true justice by dismissing these cases. Otherwise, I will live in fear of a late-night knock on my door by law enforcement if word gets out that my household contains hemp lotions, a hemp belt, and even, perhaps, a white cane.