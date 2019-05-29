Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Capitol lighting

Boise is losing color this year. According to a petition on change.org, as many as 11,074 people on June 15 will notice Boise is a little bit darker. Not because of a lack of city lighting, but because of the annual rainbow tinting of the Capitol. Instead of celebrating love and accepting all colors for the first time in years, we will go back to white.

Gov. Little’s administration brings up interesting questions. If the Capitol were to be lit, could anyone light the Capitol? Would this affect our nonpartisan efforts? Would there be a financial or work burden?

Decisions can be made similar to who is allowed to use the space on the steps of the Capitol. Obviously, the Ku Klux Klan shouldn’t be allowed. I, as a white person, also can see value in promoting the Black Lives Matter movement. This previous year Boise Pride spent about $5,000 to hire a private company to do the rainbow lights for the Capitol, and that should be precedent. As Sen. Jordan said, “To just blatantly say no one can do this doesn’t make sense to me.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alexander KCF Miles, Boise

Hemp transportation

The Ada County prosecutor responded to the petition regarding truck drivers hauling hemp through Idaho: “Those of us who enforce Idaho’s laws are bound by the laws which currently exist, not those which may exist at some future date.”

The prosecutor’s job is beyond code enforcement and, instead, prosecutorial discretion is an important check and balance. Discretion is essential when time’s passage renders a statute’s enforcement absurd.

Take other outdated laws on the book. Did you know adultery and fornication remain criminal under Idaho law? (I.C. §§ 6601 6603). Yet, I’m unaware of a single adultery or fornication prosecution in 13 years practicing criminal defense in Idaho. Curious, considering the arguably rampant fornication and adultery epidemics in our community. Other examples lurk in our code.

Does prosecuting truck drivers transporting a non-psychoactive product destined for manufacture in another state protect Idaho? More importantly, how does the Ada County prosecutor’s conduct threaten our safety? Our prisons and jails are bursting and our court dockets crowded. We have an opiate epidemic, gangs and meth trafficking. Every cent squandered upending these truck drivers’ lives – and defending Idaho’s hemp seizure in federal court – diverts precious resources from real issues impacting Idahoans’ safety.

Robyn Fyffe, Boise

Mueller report

I used to believe that a lot of the writers selected for the paper’s commentary section were simply astoundingly stupid. After all, they say so much that is simply not true. These are the folk who pushed the Russian collusion fantasy for two years. Rex Huppke’s Chicago Tribune contribution changed my mind.

He advises that Trump is hiding the Mueller report. Anyone paying any attention at all knows that more than 90% of the complete report is online. You and I can read it. Barr has further released 99.9% of the complete report for review by Congress in a secure evidence room. Has a single Democratic Congress critter bothered to review the report? Nope. Sen. Warner (D-VA) advised review would “lessen the case” for making that report available to all of Congress.

As Andrew McCarthy noted, “Top Dems Now Have Access to All But Two Full, Seven Partial Lines of Mueller’s Obstruction Report ...” Not even a page of redacted data. Mr. Huppke sort of forgot to mention that minor detail.

No, the commentary writers are not blithering idiots, they just expect the their readers to be blithering idiots. Too often many seem to live up to that lofty expectation.