Letters to the editor

Legalize pot?

In response to Mike Kissel’s letter of May 20, Mike states “Idaho is giving away revenue to border states. Think about employment, tax revenue, reduction in crime.” Reduction in crime? Really? Check your facts. Every state that has legalized marijuana has seen an increase in crime. The cost in those states has exceeded the revenue. Every state that has legalized marijuana has seen, within days, an increase in traffic deaths, traffic injuries and traffic property loss. Open your eyes, Idaho. Vote no.

Bob Young, Star

Luckovich cartoon

The May 10 Luckovich editorial cartoon was divisive and misleading. It depicted two traffic stops, the white woman thinking, “Hope he lets me off…” and the black woman, “Hope he lets me live…”

This indicates that any interaction with officers, no matter how trivial, may prove fatal to a person of color. This is blatantly false. Actually, officers are at much greater risk from blacks than unarmed blacks are from the police. Over the last decade, an officer’s chance of getting killed by a black was 18.5 times higher than that of an unarmed black being killed by a cop.

There’s a media frenzy when police shoot a person of color, but no corresponding coverage when the officer is exonerated. This deceives people of every color about the prevalence of white cop on black innocent shootings.

Data shows that increased policing lowers the crime rate. But if you turn hearts away from trusting their protectors, it becomes unsafe for the officers to continue to stand against crime.

This also breeds distrust between people of every color. Can’t you allow people to enjoy other people, without stirring up differences? What we have in common is much more important than our melanin content.

CarolBeth Lowell, Meridian

Dead geese

A question for ACHD or IDOT. Is there a minimum time that dead geese must remain on the Flying Wye before they are removed? Asking for a friend.

Clare Gaylord, Meridian

Hemp truckers

Why do Idaho police and prosecutors continue refusing to drop charges against truck drivers transporting hemp across Idaho – despite strong protest from state legislators. An obvious answer is staring us in the face. They intend to sell the seized truck and trailer and keep the money – law enforcement for profit. Idaho law enforcement has a strong incentive to take property because they can retain up to 100 percent of the proceeds. Dropping the criminal cases might expose this abuse of asset forfeiture laws for what it is.

Hemp poses no threat to public health or welfare. Only a thin legalistic technicality allows prosecution of these unjust “marijuana trafficking” cases. Hemp is legal under federal law. Historically it was grown by our Founding Fathers – including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. In colonial times hemp was so valuable it was legal tender. Taxes were paid with hemp. In some areas it was illegal NOT to grow hemp. During the Revolutionary War growing hemp was patriotic.

We don’t know how extensively Idaho police abuses monetizing the criminal justice system is. But a judge ordered them to disclose tests showing the seized crop is hemp, not marijuana.