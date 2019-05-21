Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Global warming

In a recent letter Sheila Ford suggests that we burn coal to reduce our power bills and avoid using expensive clean energy sources. This suggestion comes in the face of several recent reports that this practice, among others, is contributing to the warming of our environment, the melting of the ice caps and the extinctions of species (May 7 Idaho Statesman headline). Ms. Ford and I may not be alive when these dire predictions come to pass, but our children and grandchildren certainly will. I will gladly pay more in power bills today to avoid a future of drowned U.S. coastal cities, diminished food and water, and masses of our own citizen left homeless by fire, flood, drought and famine. Scoff if you will and dismiss this future as the ravings of a writer of Hollywood disaster movies. But the consequences of what we do or don’t do today will affect the future, and the predictions are too drastic to ignore. Please urge our government to heed the warnings and take action to avert disaster.

Jim Bigelow, Boise

Weight loss

Riley Zahm, who was profiled on May 10, certainly deserves respect and admiration for getting his health in order and losing such a massive amount of weight. However, it appears that there is a misimpression about bariatric surgery. It is not an easier way to lose weight. Mountain Health Co-op covered my surgery, but only after I had proven to my family doctor that I had been unsuccessful with other weight loss programs. I also had to undergo psychological screening and nutritional counseling. The surgery performed by Dr. Robert Korn was not the end of my weight-loss journey. It was the beginning. In a year since the operation I have lost more than 100 pounds, but it was not easy. I have to carefully monitor my diet and have given up a number of foods, as well as alcoholic beverages. I have also committed myself to a rigorous exercise program. The lesson I think everyone should learn from both our examples is that there is more than one way to lose large amounts of weight, but none of them are easy.

As for Riley, I say keep going.

Mike Hennessy, Boise

Midas Gold

Midas Gold stepped up community support efforts as promised; they’ve begun funding of the community agreement. This isn’t something they had to do; royalties are low for open-pit mining and they’ve obligated themselves to work with communities to share in the profits of the mine to serve granting needs for affected communities. Virtually everyone has signed on to a seat with this committee agreement. The Valley County commissioners, however, said no.

Midas deposited $200,000 cash and 1.5 million shares to the foundation. At today’s prices that’s almost $1,000,000 to start the program depending on the market. Once permits start to be issued that total will be worth 20 times that conservatively. An excellent assistance program to communities that need help with infrastructure. Valley County punted to an angry mob of protesters and kick it down the road. Conservatives need to remember who they elected and why, this wasn’t it. The mob decided Valley County needed to decide whether the mine should be opened or not. That wasn’t the original question? The question was do you want to participate on funding for granting purposes? Simple question and ignored, very sad.