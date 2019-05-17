Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Meridian Library District needs you to vote yes on May 21. They enrich our lives with tools, programs and services to explore the human experience and to access knowledge. And they do it really well.

Meridian Library District was recognized with the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Services. It is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries to recognize extraordinary public service and community contribution.

Here are a few reasons to support our relevant and award-winning community partner:

▪ In 2018 MLD averaged 9,500 visits per week and 1,400 visits per day. In the last five years, checkouts have increased by almost 50% to 1.6 million. And program attendance has increased 213%.

▪ Your yes vote will fund four projects across 10 years at $1/month per $100,000 of taxable property value, with no debt and no interest.

▪ Per Idaho Law, levies and bonds are the only legal means through which the library can obtain funding to expand and build new locations [Idaho Law 33-2724 (4)].

▪ Meridian Library District has not passed any new funding measures since 1995.

For more info, visit https://www.voteyesmld2019.org/

Please vote yes on Tuesday.

Teddi Scales, Meridian

I am supporting the Meridian Library District levy. Citizens within the MLD voting area truly have a great opportunity for all residents within and outside of Meridian. Have you been to the library lately? It is one amazing place not because it has books you can read without having to buy, but it provides computer use, magazines, audio books, music, games, learning opportunities for all ages, children’s programs, etc. I think you get the idea.

One thing that is particularly important to me is the ability to provide services to seniors who love to read but can’t anymore. I have an uncle that will be 99 this summer and he has lost his vision and cannot hear well without hearing aids. He has been an avid reader his entire life, and my husband and I introduced him to audio books several years ago. Guess what? He is an avid listener now and looks forward to getting a new audio book from the library as much as he used to enjoy reading a book.

Help us help everyone. Thank you for voting May 21.

Victoria Henderson, Meridian

Garth Brooks

Hey Garth, I was so excited to hear you were coming to Boise and I was all set to purchase tickets ... until I heard where you would be performing. The BSU stadium, in the middle of July, the hottest month in Boise. Really? It will be 120 degrees in that stadium and no shade. Better have plenty of medics standing by. You will have to do without me; no sun/heat stroke for this kid.

Jane Gabbert, Boise

Livable city

It is time for the city to quietly drop its campaign to make Boise “the most livable city in the country.” It is a self-defeating notion anyway, because every time a secret great place gets publicized, the onslaught of visitors quickly destroys whatever it was that made it great. Boise may once have been “the best” but that ship has sailed.

The secret is out, and the city cannot build transportation infrastructure fast enough to keep traffic from getting progressively worse and worse. At this point, the only way Boise could become the most livable city would be to stop talking about it.

David Peckham, Boise

Gun rights

It is a pretty safe assumption that in 2020 our country will be ruled by a Democratic president and a Democrat controlled House and Senate. The first thing on the Democrat’s agenda will be gun control it is my hope that state’s nullify any and all future gun laws on the basis that they are unconstitutional and infringe on our constitutional rights. It is my hope that all county, state and city law enforcement refuse to enforce future gun laws. It is time for the American people to send the government a message and that message is we will not allow our rights to be stepped on. Fear mongering tactics are nothing more then liberals trying to promote their gun control agenda. The fact is more people die from automobile accidents then firearms, yet those convicted of drunk driving can still by booze and cars. The second amendment was intended as the last line of defense from government tyranny and government tyranny comes in many forms. Many times it’s masked as public safety we the people empower the government and those who sacrifice their civil liberties for false security deserves neither so let’s all take a stand.