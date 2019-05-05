Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor: Mueller report, energy, plastic bags, Senator Crapo

Plastic bags

I attend Riverglen Junior High School in Boise. As a teenager who wants to live a full life, I and others might not get the chance. This is due to the amount of single-use plastic bags that are being used. We need a change; we can help this change by being one of the first states to ban single-use plastic bags.

There are renewable bags that can be used instead of the, on average, 1 million plastic bags that are thrown away each minute. This totals out to 500 billion to 1 trillion plastic bags per year.

As this number increases, more plastic bags are being thrown into our ecosystems, therefore hurting our wildlife. An example are the oceans: Over 100,000 marine animals die from plastic entanglement; this is only counting the ones we find. Our oceans produce oxygen that help us live. But at this rate, we will lose our oceans and therefore lose a great source of wildlife and oxygen. We need to implement laws that change how we throw away plastic.

If Gov. Little and Rep. Mason, McCrostie and Sen. Burgoyne are interested in helping the youth of tomorrow, change the laws of plastics and ban certain plastic items.

Victor Rodriguez, Garden City

Mueller report

We certainly live in a curious country. In 2017 Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats said “Republicans must accept Mueller’s findings” and now in 2019 they say “we do not accept Mueller’s findings.” Why? Because the report did not implicate President Trump the way they wanted it to do. Considering that virtually all of the lawyers and investigators used by Mueller were liberal Democrats they thought sure another edition of fake news would be the outcome. It kind of makes one wonder about the character and moral value of these liberals. It seems the liberals hate Trump more than they love this country. Six years ago they wanted a barrier on the southern border as suggested by Obama, but not now. Because, it is suggested and pushed by President Trump. Even our own Idaho Statesman falls in lockstep with the liberal agenda. Hate seems to have replaced love as the rallying cry for many people. We live in the greatest country on the face of the earth, but if Pelosi, Schumer, and the liberals have their way we will be just another socialist country. I proudly wear my Make America Great Again cap because I love this country.

William R. Logsdon, Sr., Boise

Sen. Crapo

With the release of the Mueller report it is good to see that Sen. Mike Crapo has staked out a clear position on corruption. In an opinion he wrote for the Idaho Falls Post Register he said, “Tampering with the truth-seeking functions of the law undermines our justice system and the foundations on which our freedoms lie. All Americans must abide by the rule of law, including the President of the United States, who is the highest official in the land and who has the additional duty to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed.”

The Senator also wrote: “While most of the national attention has focused on the tawdriness of this matter, this intense fixation on sensationalism diverts attention from the true issues — the true issues related to abuse of the power of the presidency, perjury, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.” Glad to know the senator’s position should the matter come to a Senate trial; after all, they are his words, not mine.

Of course, he wrote those words over 20 years ago, Dec. 20, 1998, and Feb. 12, 1999, before he started selling himself as a dinner date for $15,000 to those with cash.

Mike Sciales, Boise

Energy

Attempting to adopt so called green energy in 12 years is both naive and a looming disaster. It would cripple our economy and standard of living. The economic costs would cause manufacturing to go overseas where energy efficiency is lower, increasing worldwide greenhouse emissions. Using all electric cars would require a 10-15 percent increase in electric generation. Also, the proposal does not mention the fact that advanced 4th-gen fast neutron reactors were recommended for energy sustainability in a 2008 Department of Energy report signed by all National Laboratory Directors. Unlike our present reactors, these use 98 percent of the energy in the uranium. These reactors “burn” long-lived actinides; so, the spent fuel is seriously radioactive for only about 400 years as opposed to the over 10,000 years presently. If the coolant pump stops, it shuts down. It won’t melt down. This was shown in the ERB-2 Reactor at INL. INL is testing a prototype Gen 4 Reactor based on GE/ HITACHI’S S-PRISM reactor. Idaho can take the lead in its development. Wind and solar would supplement this. Nuclear power supplies 90 percent rated power while wind and solar are less than 25 percent. Wind/solar are viable due to large federal subsidies.