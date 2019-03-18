Letters to the editor

Dark Ages
Why don’t we just hang out a “Welcome to the Dark Ages” sign at the Idaho border?
Republicans in the Idaho Legislature refused to update Idaho’s archaic and abusive child “marriage” (more accurately, sanctified rape) laws – even though we already have the highest incidence of child “marriage” in the nation.
Then on the heels of that, we have Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, whose district already includes three counties with over 17 percent of school-aged kids not immunized against disease, wanting to make it more clear to parents how to opt out of vaccinations. To Rep. Giddings, I say parents who refuse to immunize their children should also be required to home-school their children, rather than endangering everyone else. Period. End of story.
People, we are utterly failing at protecting our children. It makes me ashamed for Idaho.
Gayle Stauffer, Boise
Library!
Referencing the public meeting at City Hall concerning the new library and what to do about The Cabin. It seems Mr. Safdie’s design did not consider the site his new library would occupy or already surrounding structures – the old iron footbridge across the Boise river, the Anne Frank Memorial and least of all, The Cabin, all part of Boise history. His solution, tear it down or move it out. His current design is beautiful, breathtaking, awesome, mind-boggling but in no way compatible. To me like something dropped in from outer space. Another glaring problem, totally ignored by Mr. Safdie, parking. I was told that was the city’s problem. Their solution, tear down the old Foothills School building across River Street, build a three-level parking garage. Most women hate parking garages. They are ugly and spooky, particularly after dark. Now that City Council has decided to move The Cabin to some remote area in Julia Davis Park, does it mean the library is a done deal? My suggestion solving all problems, keep current library building, remodel. Continue building more branch libraries as needed (no parking problems), saving megabucks.
Betty Weston, Boise
Medicaid
Legislators, please pass Medicaid expansion as voted on. To say that we didn’t know what we were doing is demeaning. I voted for it. I knew it would save lives from suicide. I would be dead now if I weren’t on it. I’m glad you’re seeking to pay for inpatient psychiatric care, but remember the physical side of health, too. When we alleviate someone’s pain – or acknowledge even how they vote – we ultimately help the whole person. People need affirmation as much as food, shelter, warmth, medicine, but you’re trying to take affirmation away from them. Money? What is money in the face of suffering? It’s not just affirming someone’s vote I’m talking about. We have to care more about someone else’s needs than our own. Let’s say I’m not on Medicaid. If I were to keel over in a heart attack, I’d want help. I wouldn’t want someone to say, “Sorry, we didn’t cover you when expanding Medicaid.” Disregarding people’s health contributes to mental instability, for when people die needlessly, it’s a travesty and source of endless grief – and anger – for those left behind.
Bryn C. Hayes, Boise
Early marriage
If any bill facing the Idaho Legislature should have been a sure pass, it’s one protecting girls in their early teens from marriage. But the right-wing lawmakers voted against it, thereby telling Idahoans they want young girls to continue being victimized by early arranged marriages. Allowing males to marry 13- to 15-year-old girls is a form of legalized sexual slavery. If you see a 15-year-old girl getting married, you can be sure it’s not something she choose to do, but something being done to her.
The Republican War Against Women is alive and well in the USA, and especially in Idaho, where it’s also a war against girls. But all we have to do is look at how conservatives in Washington, D.C., have failed to rein in their predator-in-chief, Trump, to see that conservative contempt for girls is endemic in America.
Hopefully this is the low point of Idaho Legislature activity this year.
Leonard Nolt, Boise
Sex ed
Seeing the smirk on Barbara Ehardt’s face in the paper was too much. Voting to keep our Idaho students in the dark about sex? Last week our intelligent elected representatives decided to continue to let young girls get married? Where is Laura Ingalls from “Little House on the Prairie”? I thought I lived in Boise, not Kabul. Just because you have an R behind your name doesn’t mean you have to act like a sheep. How about changing the R to CS and stop making it hard to reach the goals that you claim you are trying to achieve. This Christian woman would like to see the number of terminated pregnancies down to zero, but it’s going to take some common sense.
Shannon Woodburn, Eagle
