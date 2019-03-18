Letters to the editor

Ballot initiatives
Sen. Grow’s bill to redefine the rules for a ballot initiative comes at an interesting time: right after the success of the Medicaid expansion effort. He presents a false rationale for the bill, that rural voters are not represented in the process. Well, 18 rural counties qualified in the Medicaid expansion petition drive. If Sen. Grow was sincerely concerned about giving rural communities a voice, he’d introduce rules to make it easier for volunteers to collect signatures, not ones that will make it impossible to get an issue on the ballot. The ballot initiative process is not the ultimate litmus test for support of an issue. It is an administrative hurdle that must be overcome. The hurdle should not be set so high so that it is unachievable. All citizens, including those who live in rural communities, have a voice on Election Day when support or opposition to an issue is measured by the power of the individual vote. This bill is an attack on our constitutional right to bring forth a ballot initiative. It is an effort to silence the citizens of Idaho. Sen. Grow is guilty of double speak. Shame on him.
Tracy Olson, Boise
Politics
Can’t have it both ways when it comes to the rule of law. The GOP wants it both ways. For example, the GOP continues to do everything in their power to deny women the right to make their own health decisions, even though the Supreme Court, in 1974, ruled that women have this right.
The Idaho anti-abortionists claim they are “pro-life,” while they look the other way and let parents see their own children die by withholding health care under the guise of religious freedom.
Nationally, when it comes to gun rights (and I’m a lifetime gun owner), these self proclaimed pro-lifers want to argue that the Constitution grants them the right to own just about any weapon made while at the same time doing everything they can to ignore or diminish the rights granted to others by that same Constitution (i.e. the right to vote, adequate legal representation, peaceful protest, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of religion, to name a few).
If the GOP supporters believe it is OK to attack or ignore the constitutional rights of others when it suits them, then they can’t credibly claim to be a legitimate conservative.
Bill Rutherford, Meridian
Anti-vaxxers
In the year 2019 one would think that the old medicinal ways have become a thing of the past. It is therefore nothing short of mind-boggling when one learns of anti-vaxxers and their assumption that vaccines cause autism. A recent study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine that states there is no correlation between vaccines and an increased risk of autism.
As students of BSU currently enrolled in a History 220 class, we can’t help but think back to the Spanish flu that devastated the global population following the end of World War I. The lack of vaccines for this viral disease allowed it to spread all over the world.
The recent measles outbreak in the Northwest is cause for some alarm for those who are not vaccinated, as the disease can cause death. The children of anti-vaxxers in some cases have taken matters in their own hands and have snuck out to receive vaccinations, as it seems that those who raise them are more concerned with their misguided beliefs than the well-being of their own children.
Danny Ziegler and Kendra Mitchell, Boise
